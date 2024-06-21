Zenless Zone Zero 1.0 livestream: start times and where to watch
It’s slowly getting time to warm up your hands, because HoYoverse’s urban fantasy action RPG Zenless Zone Zero is hitting PC, PS5, iOS, and Android on July 4, 2024 – and you don’t want to enter its thrilling and spectacular real-time combat with cold fingers, lest your dodges are late and you join the unfortunate creatures roaming the Hollows.
Ahead of the Zenless Zone Zero release, HoYoverse is hosting a special pre-release program, in which it will announce the content players will find in version 1.0 alongside some new Agents, the tally of launch rewards up for grabs, and some promo codes that will be redeemable for free goodies. HoYoverse chairman Lui Wei, better known as Dawei to fans of the studio, and the dev team will personally show players the ropes.
Here’s where and when you can watch the Zenless Zone Zero 1.0 livestream.
Zenless Zone Zero 1.0 livestream: start time
The Zenless Zone Zero 1.0 livestream will take place on June 28, 2024, at 7pm (UTC+8). Here is what that means for your timezone:
- 4am PT
- 6am CT
- 7am ET
- 12pm BST
- 1pm CEST
- 4:30pm IST
- 7pm CST
- 8pm KST/JST
- 9pm AEST
- 11pm NZST
Zenless Zone Zero 1.0 livestream: where to watch
You can watch the Zenless Zone Zero 1.0 livestream on the official Zenless Zone Zero YouTube channel and Zenless Zone Zero Twitch channel as well as via X and Facebook.
Zenless Zone Zero 1.0 livestream: what to expect
“The Pre-Release Special Program will be simultaneously broadcast across multiple platforms,” the official description reads. “Dawei and the Zenless Zone Zero dev team will be on hand to share official release content with everyone. During the Special Program, aside from revealing new Agents and official release rewards, there will also be reward drops including redemption codes, livestream prize draws, etc. Proxies, don't miss out~ See you next week!”
If you’d like to read more about Zenless Zone Zero before things get serious, check out our recent interview with ZZZ producer Zhenyu Li. A few days after the livestream, on July 2, a “futuristic” track created in a collaboration with DJ Tiësto will be released.