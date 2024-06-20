Zenless Zone Zero teams up with DJ Tiësto for pre-release track
No matter how cool you think you are, Zenless Zone Zero has a good chance of winning the duel between you – that’s just the kind of vibe it drips with its visuals and soundtrack. Dominated by a base of hip-hop and other urban styles, the game’s music is another brilliant piece of work by the crew at HOYO-MiX and its partners.
Players won’t have to wait for release day to get some of that musical goodness to settle in their ears, as it turns out: HoYoverse today teased a collaboration with the Grammy Award-winning DJ and producer Tiësto in addition to DJ duo Lucas & Steve. All three Dutchmen are regulars on the country’s annual list of top DJs and Tiësto had the honor of being the first DJ to play on stage at the Olympic Games with his appearance at Athens in 2004.
On July 2, 2024, a “futuristic” collab track by Tiësto and Zenless Zone Zero will be released “to complement Zenless Zone Zero's immersive and delightful experience for global players” and further hype up the impending launch of the title.
For those who have not already marked the urban fantasy RPG’s release date on their calendars, it’s set to come out on PC, PS5, iOS, and Android on July 4, 2024.
For more insights into its development and what awaits you in the title, check out our interview with Zhenyu Li, Zenless Zone Zero’s producer.