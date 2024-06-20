Video Games

Zenless Zone Zero teams up with DJ Tiësto for pre-release track

Dutch DJ and producer won a Grammy Award in 2015

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

No matter how cool you think you are, Zenless Zone Zero has a good chance of winning the duel between you – that’s just the kind of vibe it drips with its visuals and soundtrack. Dominated by a base of hip-hop and other urban styles, the game’s music is another brilliant piece of work by the crew at HOYO-MiX and its partners.

Players won’t have to wait for release day to get some of that musical goodness to settle in their ears, as it turns out: HoYoverse today teased a collaboration with the Grammy Award-winning DJ and producer Tiësto in addition to DJ duo Lucas & Steve. All three Dutchmen are regulars on the country’s annual list of top DJs and Tiësto had the honor of being the first DJ to play on stage at the Olympic Games with his appearance at Athens in 2004.

On July 2, 2024, a “futuristic” collab track by Tiësto and Zenless Zone Zero will be released “to complement Zenless Zone Zero's immersive and delightful experience for global players” and further hype up the impending launch of the title. 

For those who have not already marked the urban fantasy RPG’s release date on their calendars, it’s set to come out on PC, PS5, iOS, and Android on July 4, 2024.

For more insights into its development and what awaits you in the title, check out our interview with Zhenyu Li, Zenless Zone Zero’s producer.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News