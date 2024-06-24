HoYoverse is coming to Gamescom 2024
HoYoverse is returning to Gamescom 2024 in Cologne, Germany. A plan showing appearances of Zenless Zone Zero, its upcoming urban fantasy action RPG, at expos across the globe in 2024 includes the big video game convention held annually in the city on the Rhine.
Other stations for Zenless Zone Zero this year include Japan Expo, Comic Con International, Gamers Con, PAX West, and Thailand Game Show.
If HoYoverse’s previous Gamescom appearance is anything to go by, the company won’t simply bring a single title and instead present its entire catalog in a giant booth on the exhibition floor – first and foremost its three flagship games Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero.
Fans of the studio’s open-world RPG can very likely look forward to hearing more about the long-awaited update 5.0, which will introduce an entirely new region of Teyvat that’s ripe for exploration: The Nation of Pyro, Natlan. A tribal society living under the aegis of the Pyro Archon, the Natlans coexist peacefully with the native Saurians of these lands.
Update 5.0 is slated to be released on August 28, 2024, if the current schedule remains in place, meaning Natlan will be available three days after Gamescom 2024 ends – so the convention is a perfect place to give players a peek into the upcoming region and its gameplay.
Honkai: Star Rail should be deep in its upcoming tournament arc and version 2.4 at that point, so fans may be able to sniff out some details on update 2.5 in Cologne.
Zenless Zone Zero’s update 1.1 should theoretically come out just before Gamescom, so it’s hard to predict what new and fresh thing – aside from the brand-new game version itself – HoYoverse might have in store for the showfloor.
Aside from the three-headed gacha hydra, HoYoverse will probably have some merchandise in store for fans of Tears of Themis and Honkai Impact 3rd, its line-up of older games, as well.
