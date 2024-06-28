Video Games

Zenless Zone Zero: release time and preload

It’s almost time for version 1.0 of the action RPG

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

Zenless Zone Zero 1.0 is just around the corner and the long wait for HoYoverse’s urban fantasy action RPG is basically at an end – we’re so close now that we can finally talk about fine details like at which precise time the game will be unlocked and when you can start preloading.

Table of Contents

  1. Zenless Zone Zero: release time
  2. Zenless Zone Zero: preload

HoYoverse’s next game will launch simultaneously on PC, PS5, iOS, and Android – a first for the company, but not a challenge it won’t be able to tackle thanks to its vast resources and talent. It has full cross-progression capabilities, so you can choose whichever device you want to start out with and can easily continue playing on a different one.

Find the Zenless Zone Zero 1.0 release time and preload details below.

Zenless Zone Zero: release time

Zenless Zone Zero will be released on July 4, 2024, at 10am (UTC+8) on all platforms – which is good news for everyone in the US, since you’ll be able to start playing on the evening of July 3. 

Check the list below for what exactly that means for your timezone:

  • July 3, 2024, 7pm PT
  • July 3, 2024, 9pm CT
  • July 3, 2024, 10pm ET
  • July 4, 2024, 3am BST
  • July 4, 2024, 4am CEST
  • July 4, 2024, 7:30am IST
  • July 4, 2024, 10am CST
  • July 4, 2024, 11am KST/JST
  • July 4, 2024, 12pm AEST
  • July 4, 2024, 2pm NZST

Zenless Zone Zero: preload

You will be able to preload Zenless Zone Zero ahead of release, which will save you from having to wait for a long download when the game has already unlocked – that’s especially great for all the players in Europe who are planning to wake up early in the morning.

Zenless Zone Zero’s preload will be unlocked on July 2, 2024, at 12am (UTC+8) – that’s two full days ahead of release.

You can check the recent pre-release special program to check out what awaits you:

Make sure to read our interview with Zenless Zone Zero producer Zhenyu Li as well to prepare yourself for the adventures in New Eridu.

Published
