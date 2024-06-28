Zenless Zone Zero 1.0 banners – Ellen and Zhu Yuan debut
Zenless Zone Zero 1.0 is approaching quickly, opening the gates to New Eridu and its dangerous Hollows. Facing these unknown threats and hostile environments are battle-hardened characters called Agents, who – naturally – must either be unlocked through story progression and events or be obtained through the game’s gacha system.
If you’re a veteran of Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail, you’ll be familiar with how things are working in Zenless Zone Zero already – it’s the exact same principle: Each banner comes with a limited character (S-Rank equals 5-Star, A-Rank equals 4-Star) and a few less rare Agents and every version of the game features two time-limited banners – one for each half. In addition to character banners, you’ll find banners with W-Engines and Bangboo. W-Engines are weapons and Bangboo are little helpers you add to your teams for additional bonuses.
Version 1.0 of Zenless Zone Zero will feature banners with the S-Rank Agents Ellen Joe and Zhu Yuan.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Zenless Zone Zero 1.0 character and W-Engine banners.
Zenless Zone Zero 1.0 banners: Phase 1
Starting on July 4, 2024, with version 1.0’s release, you’ll be able to call upon the following characters:
- Ellen Joe (S-Rank, Ice, Attack), Anton (A-Rank, Electric, Attack), and Soukaku (A-Rank, Ice, Support)
- Deep Sea Visitor (S-Rank, Attack), Drill Rig - Red Axis (A-Rank, Attack), and Bashful Demon (A-Rank, Support)
Ellen Joe
Ellen is a powerful Ice Attack Agent and member of Victoria Housekeeping. Using her natural instincts as a Shark Thiren, Ellen is incredibly mobile on the battlefield and strikes swiftly. She can boost her own damage by attacking repeatedly and can gain as well as consume a status effect to enhance her attacks even further. If you’re planning on building an Ice team, then she will be its key source of damage.
Anton
Anton is a reliable Electric Attack Agent who uses his "bro" (that drill he's carrying around as if it was a newborn baby) in melee combat. He needs some time and space to really get going, but once Anton and his bro are set loose devastation is sure to follow.
Soukaku
Soukaku is an excellent Support Agent, especially for Ice-based teams. She can provide some strong offensive bonuses to the entire team in addition to dishing out some hurt by herself. Soukaku and Ellen make a great combo.
Zenless Zone Zero 1.0 banners: Phase 2
Phase 2 will begin on July 24, 2024, and run for three weeks from that point on. You’ll be able to get the following characters in this time period:
- Zhu Yuan (S-Rank, Ether, Attack), Ben (A-Rank, Fire, Defense), and Nicole (A-Rank, Ether, Support)
- Riot Suppressor Mark VI (S-Rank, Attack), Big Cylinder (A-Rank, Defense), and The Vault (A-Rank, Support)
Zhu Yuan
Zhu Yuan will be the first Ether Attack Agent in the game, automatically making her a high priority target for players. She can charge up her gun with special ammunition and then unleash mighty rounds of buckshot into enemies, dealing devastating damage. For players looking to build an Ether-based squad, she’s going to be the main source of damage.
Ben
Ben will be the only Defense Agent at launch and can be a powerful addition to Fire-based teams. He shields his allies and provides offensive buffs at the same time, all the while tanking damage and dishing out powerful counters.
Nicole
Nicole is an fantastic Support Agent at launch thanks to the debuffs she can apply to enemies. More than that, though, she's going to be Zhu Yuan's best partner at launch as they'll be the only characters with the Ether attribute, which allows both of them to make full use of their abilities.
On the permanent standard banner, you'll be able to obtain the S-Rank Agents Grace (Electric, Anomaly), Rina (Electric, Support), Koleda (Fire, Stun), Nekomata (Physical, Attack), Soldier 11 (Fire, Attack), and Lycaon (Ice, Stun). After 300 pulls from this banner, you'll be able to choose one of these characters to join your team as a bonus.