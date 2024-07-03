Next HoYoverse game may be called Astaweave Haven
HoYoverse sure knows how to keep them coming: It celebrated a massive success with Honkai: Star Rail in 2023 and is about to launch another highly-anticipated title with Zenless Zone Zero – but in the background, the gears are grinding and preparations are already being made for what’s next.
What is next for HoYoverse? Well, apparently it’s a game called Astaweave Haven. That much, at least, is suggested by a trademark published on July 1, 2024, by a company called Cognosphere sitting in Singapore (thanks to Reddit user MintyMelon0001 for spotting this) – and if you’ve ever made a payment to HoYoverse through one of its titles, you’ll probably recognize the name Cognosphere from the bill: It’s the company’s international subsidiary and listed as a co-publisher for its games.
The trademark for Astaweave Haven checks all the boxes for a video game title with its four primary classes, covering electronic publications, game software, mobile apps, games, entertainment services provided in virtual environments, computer software design, and so forth.
Now, here’s the big question: What kind of game might Astaweave Haven be? Well, there have been rather persistent rumors online about HoYoverse working on a title somewhat inspired by Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley for quite a while now. Initially, people believed that this was merely a test project created during a game jam session for new hires, but with how enduring these rumors have been, there may well be more to them.
It seems quite likely that Astaweave Haven is the English name for the original Chinese title “星布谷地”, which was trademarked earlier this year by HoYoverse in its home country and could roughly be translated as “Starry Sky Valley” – which is close enough to the English title and more than on the nose in regards to one of its potential inspirations.
Some alleged test footage of this project even leaked online a few weeks ago, but it’s impossible to verify its authenticity.
It’s unlikely that Astaweave Haven is one of the two games HoYoverse is currently recruiting for – they are both way too fresh for that and one of them is an entry into the Honkai series, so that’s not in the consideration anyways because Astaweave Haven is missing the crucial word in the title.
For now, it’s best to treat this all with a grain of salt. But with a trademark having been filed, we are bound to hear something more substantial about this project sooner than later.