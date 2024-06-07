HoYoverse starts to plan new Honkai game with multiplayer aspects
HoYoverse, the company behind Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, and the soon-to-be-released Zenless Zone Zero, is already beginning to plan out another game set in the Honkai IP, as spotted and translated by Reddit user Alternative-Duty-532.
Listings for positions the studio seeks to fill are titled with “Honkai IP pre-research” and indicate that the project is envisioned as another cross-platform title for PC, iOS, Android, and consoles with 3D visuals.
Candidates for the position as level designer are required to bring understanding and insight into “mainstream open-world RPGs” while those looking to come on board as gameplay planners will have to have “experience in online project operations” and a “deep understanding of gameplay and commercialization systems for multiplayer games with extensive experience as a user of MMOs, action online games, or multiplayer games.”
Furthermore, experience in multiplayer game projects with a large number of unique daily active users – examples given are MOBAs, battle royale games, and MMOs – is a plus.
Though Genshin Impact has light multiplayer components with up to four players being able to team up in the game’s domains and open world as well as some time-limited events, the studio focused on single-player elements for its games up to this point.
With recruitment emphasizing the multiplayer and MMO aspects of this new Honkai project, it’s likely that HoYoverse wants to branch out a little more in the future. HoYoverse’s founders have always dreamt of making a MMO with VR capabilities like in the Sword Art Online anime series, but with VR technology not being at that level and popularity just yet, they may want to sharpen their skills by creating a regular MMO first.
In any case, with these positions being described as “Honkai IP pre-research” roles, it’ll be a long time before we hear anything concrete about this project – if it survives the pre-research stage, which is not guaranteed.
Much closer at hand is the release date of Zenless Zone Zero, the company’s upcoming urban fantasy action RPG.