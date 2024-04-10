Azur Promilia, the Genshin Impact and Palworld mash-up, gets new PS5 trailer
Azur Promilia, the upcoming “creature companionship fantasy world RPG” from Azur Lane developer Manjuu, already made waves when it was announced due to its fusion of gameplay elements from Genshin Impact and Palworld.
Set to be released on PC, PS5, iOS, and Android, Sony seems to have lost no time in getting the marketing machine going – a new Azur Promilia PS5 trailer has surfaced, showing some fresh footage from the game.
In it, the comparison to the two popular games becomes more and more apt. The video shows scenes any Palworld player will find familiar: Adorable creatures work farm plots, mine minerals, and heat up an entire row of furnaces. A hatching mechanic was seemingly confirmed as well, as one scene shows a cute bird-like creature being birthed from an egg. The player can also be seen riding and flying on creatures while exploring the spectacular world.
Combat seems heavily inspired by Genshin Impact with elemental abilities being used. There appear to be several weapon classes as well: In the trailer, characters can be seen wielding bows, staffs, spears, and magic. Movement seems to be more free than in HoYoverse’s title, with characters jumping and sliding around in battle to dodge enemy attacks and trigger special offensive moves. Naturally, ultimates accompanied by elaborate animations and close-up shots are present as well.
Creatures fight alongside their masters and may have ultimate-like skills up their sleeve, too – at least one slow-mo scene showing a creature making a powerful attack suggests this.
Manjuu already confirmed that Azur Promilia – just like Azur Lane – would only feature women as playable characters.
With Palworld not being accessible on PS5 – at least for the moment – it’s a great move by Sony to show its fans that something similar is coming their way in the future.
Despite this good-looking footage, Manjuu already communicated that Azur Promilia is still in early development, though, so it’s going to be a while before anyone can get their hands on the title.