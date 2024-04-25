Capcom revises financial forecast upwards due to strong sales
Capcom has not only been named the best video game publisher of 2023 by Metacritic, it looks like its commercial success is flying high as well: It revised its financial forecasts for the period that ended on March 31, 2024, in a positive direction due to stronger than expected sales. This metric outperformed the predictions by 8.9%.
Credit for the strong numbers is given to Street Fighter 6 and Dragon’s Dogma 2 – with the latter having been released just before the observed period ended – as well as the company’s catalog of older titles. It looks like every area is performing well for the developer and publisher right now.
“In our core Digital Contents business, in addition to Street Fighter 6, the latest title in the Street Fighter series, being met with broad acclaim globally, Dragon's Dogma 2 was released in the fourth quarter and has performed favorably,” a note to investors stated. “Further, sales grew for catalog titles consisting primarily of past titles from major series due to their steady popularity. Altogether, this has led us to expect earnings for this business to exceed our plan.”
“As a result, we expect net sales, operating income, ordinary income, and net income attributable to owners of the parent to all outperform our previously announced forecast,” the note summed things up.
Street Fighter 6 was reported to have passed the three million sales milestone in January 2024 after its release in June 2023. Dragon’s Dogma 2 managed to surpass 2.5 million sales by April 2, 2024, so shortly after the financial year ended.
Forecasts for operating income were increased by a moderate 1.8% and those for ordinary income by 6.1%. Shareholders of Capcom can expect a higher dividend payout as a result of these developments.
Capcom rival Koei Tecmo recently issued a forecast revision in the opposite direction, citing disappointing sales.