Dragon’s Dogma 2: Best weapons for each class
If you’re looking to make the best vocation build possible in Dragon’s Dogma 2 ahead of the final boss, then this is the guide you need. The most essential part of any build is your weapon choice, and we’re breaking down the best weapon for every vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2.
Most vocations can only use a single weapon type, but that’s fine – it just narrows down which implements of destruction we’re choosing for this list. But first, a quick spoiler alert: the weapons in this list are endgame items, and simply revealing where and how to get these weapons could be considered a spoiler. Only read on if you’re confident that you’re at the end of the game.
Best Sword & Shield for Fighter vocation – DD2
Dragon’s Dogma and Dragon’s Aegis
Once you unlock the Dragonforged at the Bay Wayside Shrine, you will be able to purchase rare items with Wyrmlife Crystals, which are earned from downed drakes and dragons. Two items the Dragonforged sells are the Dragon’s Dogma sword and the Dragon’s Aegis shield, which are easily the best weapons available to the Fighter class.
Best Daggers for Thief vocation – DD2
Dragon’s Vein
Dragon’s Vein is the ideal weapon for the Thief class, and can also be purchased from the Dragonforged at the Bay Wayside Shrine.
Best Bow for Archer vocation – DD2
Medusan Spellbow
The Medusan Spellbow is actually for the standard Archer, and not Magick Archer, despite its title. This bow uses considerably more Stamina in combat, but rewards the player with a nice EXP boost. On top of that, it’s just very strong. It has an 18% chance to drop from Medusa in the Battahl region – Medusa will respawn if you pass an in-game week.
Best Staff for Mage vocation – DD2
Dragon’s Nous
Another item you can get from the Dragonforged at the Bay Wayside Shrine, the Dragon’s Nous offers the best damage output for any Mage.
Best Greatsword for Warrior vocation – DD2
Dragon’s Bite
Yet another weapon from the Dragonforged, Dragon’s Bite is a hulking greatsword. It’s easily the best weapon for the Warrior vocation, and makes for an easy choice.
Best Archistaff for Sorcerer vocation – DD2
Dragon’s Wit
You already know where this one is coming from, right? Yes, the Dragon’s Wit Archistaff is the best staff the Sorceror vocation can use thanks to its huge Magick stat, and it can be purchased from the Dragonforged.
Best Spear for Mystic Spearhand vocation – DD2
Rhewynt
In the endgame one of the game’s best spears becomes available at almost every smithy. Rhewynt is expensive, but it’s one of the best weapons you can get, so it’s worth the 68k it costs. Mystic Spearhand is one of the most powerful vocations, and so you’ll need one of the most powerful weapons to use.
Best Magick Bow for Magick Archer vocation – DD2
Grianmhar
It might not have the word “dragon” in the name, but that doesn’t mean you won’t be buying it at the Dragonforged. This is the best Magick Archer bow in the game, and has 420 Magick.
Best Censer for Trickster vocation – DD2
Dragonswail Litany
Those things that the Trickster vocation swings around are called Censers, and the best one in the game is called the Dragonswail Litany. No prizes for guessing where to get this one: yep, you can trade it for Wyrmlife Crystals at the Dragonforged.