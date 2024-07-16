Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta dates set, including pre-order early access
Activision has announced the details for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’s open beta test: Starting on September 6, 2024, the trial run will last until September 9, 2024, and will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.
Those who pre-order the game will be able to enjoy early access to the open beta and can start playing from August 30, 2024, to September 4, 2024. Once again, this offer is open to buyers of the game on all platforms – there are no more privileges for PlayStation owners.
Both phases of the multiplayer beta will be open to Game Pass subscribers – so that’s probably one of the arguments Microsoft wants to justify its recent Xbox Game Pass price hike with.
“The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 multiplayer beta gives fans hands-on with the incredible new Omnimovement system and other gameplay innovations across a variety of brand-new Core maps, lets them build their own loadouts, access a variety of weapons, equipment and Perks, and drop in across a number of Modes,” the beta’s official description stated.
CoD: Black Ops 6 – early access beta start time
The early access to this year’s multiplayer beta runs from August 30, 2024, to September 4, 2024, starting and ending at 10am PT. Check below for what that means for your timezone:
- August 30, 10am PT
- August 30, 12pm CT
- August 30, 1pm ET
- August 30, 6pm BST
- August 30, 7pm CEST
- August 30, 10:30pm IST
- August 31, 1am CST
- August 31, 2am KST/JST
- August 31, 3am AEST
- August 31, 5am NZST
CoD: Black Ops 6 – open beta start time
The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 multiplayer beta phase that’s open to everyone will run from September 6 to 9, 2024, once again beginning as well as ending at 10am PT. Find your timezone in the list below:
- September 6, 10am PT
- September 6, 12pm CT
- September 6, 1pm ET
- September 6, 6pm BST
- September 6, 7pm CEST
- September 6, 10:30pm IST
- September 7, 1am CST
- September 7, 2am KST/JST
- September 7, 3am AEST
- September 7, 5am NZST
Black Ops 6 is being developed by Treyarch and Raven Software and will be a Day 1 Xbox Game Pass title.