Crusader Kings 3 lets you vote on the next event pack DLC

Crusader Kings 3 will get another event pack in 2023 and you can vote on its theme. Paradox Interactive

Paradox Interactive is giving fans a vote on the theme of its next event pack for Crusader Kings 3. The strategy game is steadily being enhanced and expanded with additional content, which not only adds new game mechanics to enjoy, but also a lot of flavor for the role-playing aspect of the title, which really separates CK3 from other games of the same genre.

While a big expansion is planned to be released in 2023, which will bring plenty of changes on a mechanical level, the event pack, which is planned to launch after the major DLC, will add a big number of randomly occurring events. Friends and Foes, the latest event pack, introduced over 100 new events. The new package is supposed to be similar in scale.

But what will it be about? Well, that’s up to you. Paradox has presented three options to choose from:

Love & Lust – explore events related to more intimate relationships, expanded seduction, married life, and more.

– explore events related to more intimate relationships, expanded seduction, married life, and more. Villains & Vagabonds – explore events embracing the consequences and opportunities of being a tyrant, while considering contrasting themes of fairness and honor.

– explore events embracing the consequences and opportunities of being a tyrant, while considering contrasting themes of fairness and honor. Wards & Wardens – explore events revolving around childhood, being a guardian, children at court, and more.

How to vote for Crusader Kings 3's next event pack

You can vote for your favorite over at the Paradox forum. At the time of writing this article, Wards & Wardens is in the lead with Villains & Vagabonds trailing not that far behind. Love & Lust does not seem to trigger people’s desire as much, as it’s currently in last place. The polls close on January 26, 2023, at 11pm PT, which is January 27, 2023, at 2am ET / 7am GMT / 8am CET.

From a gameplay perspective, Wards & Wardens may well be the smartest choice for players who love to optimize their characters, as new childhood events could lead to more ways of gaining desirable traits or losing bad ones before reaching adulthood.

Being an underaged ruler in the game is also one of the less interesting aspects right now, as a lot of your actions are restrained – after all, a regent is looking after the realm and you’re no more than a puppet. So anything enhancing those periods with more content is likely to be welcomed by the community.

All three packs offer interesting topics to explore, but we'll have to wait and see which one the community wants to dive into first.