Being the first to charge into an army of foes or crawling in the dirt to get the perfect shot with your sniper rifle is all fine and good, but sometimes you might feel better sitting back in your cushy chair, sipping a warm cup of tea, and congratulating your own intellect for putting together a perfect plan. And if the strategy wasn't so good after all, at least it's not you doing the dying, eh?

Strategy games come in many different shapes and forms, but be they real-time or turn-based, they all tap into the fantasy of being at the head of an army or nation and imposing your warmongering will on any who dare to oppose you. Those fools. Whether you’re slowly building an empire or focusing on one battle, the best strategy games need to make you feel the intensity of the war you’re waging, even when you’re looking down on it from above.

Sun Tzu says to check out our list of the best strategy games to find something to your taste.

Total War: Warhammer 3 Creative Assembly / Games Workshop Total War: Warhammer 3 is the culmination of a trilogy that transformed the renowned Total War series and even has the likes of Henry Cavill putting hours into it. Take command of the forces of order or chaos, decide the fates of gods and the world, or simply go out and conquer the planet. Featuring a plethora of different factions, spectacular battles, and powerful magic as well as a mode combining content from the entire trilogy together in one monstrous campaign mode, Total War: Warhammer 3 is one of the most ambitious and fun strategy games of all time. StarCraft 2 StarCraft can be credited with a lot. It arguably laid the groundwork for the MOBA genre, which Warcraft 3 later solidified, it set in motion a chain of events that would lead to Twitch becoming the top streaming platform for video games, and some have even called it the father of modern esports. If you’ve never touched it before then you just need to play it to understand. It doesn’t necessarily do anything unique, but it does everything to near perfection. Sid Meier’s Civilization VI When Civilization VI first came out, it seemed like it couldn’t possibly dethrone its predecessors, but with countless expansions and tweaks since its launch, this really has become the premier Civilization game. The tiles in your cities are more important than ever, and the multitude of different ways you can conquer the world and win games makes it the archetypal 4X strategy game. Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion Stardock Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion is a strong mix of RTS and 4X where an entire solar system is your playground in every mission or multiplayer match – asteroids provide resources, shipyards, laboratories and battle stations line the orbits of planets, and in between, trade ships and gigantic war fleets fly back and forth. The sheer scale of the title is impressive and makes for many moments when you just want to sit back and enjoy the spectacle. XCOM 2 The XCOM series has loads of great games in it, but the modern iteration does by far the best job of creating high-pressure, intense scenarios for you to fight your way out of. It’s a game where you’ll come away with war stories of that one-in-a-million shot your soldier nailed to save the day, or how one simple miss snowballed into a catastrophic failure. It’s the best tactical strategy on the market with tight mechanics, perfect pacing, and so much to do. There is a reason why we call every game of this genre an XCOM-like nowadays. Crusader Kings 3 It’s a game infamous for all of the wild and stupid things you can do in it, but there’s an extremely deep and challenging strategy game in there too. What’s great is how Crusader Kings 3 has fully leaned into the series’ reputation. Now, if you want to mess around and just marry your way into being the ruler of the world, you can. However, if you want to play it as a serious strategy game, then there’s nothing stopping you. Play it for the meme or for the strategy, you’ll come away satisfied no matter what. Age of Empires II The Age of Empires series moved into the modern day with the recent Age of Empires IV, but this classic still tops the series. With so many expansions and campaigns, it’s absolutely huge these days, which is exactly what a strategy game needs to last decades like this one has. The multiplayer community is still active, which is always a good sign, but it’s no wonder given how complex the game is and how massive you can build your empires. Into the Breach If you’ve ever wondered “what if chess was fun?” then you’ll love Into the Breach. This turn-based strategy will have you sitting there for ages considering every possible move on your turn. The game is pretty unforgiving, but the mechanics are so simple that you can get into the zone almost immediately. Every turn becomes a puzzle as you use your massive mechs to push the giant insect-like Veks around the board, protecting both the crucial buildings on each island and your own units. Black & White 2 A strategy game without a multiplayer mode seems like madness nowadays, but Black & White 2’s lengthy campaign is so good that it makes up for the lack of endless playability. The morality system is far from the best Lionhead would ever implement, but it created a fun balancing act. If you tried to build thriving cities and be 100% good, you’d struggle to defend yourself against an attacking army. However, if you focused on building a massive army and being 100% evil, you’d struggle to gather the people and resources needed to keep it running. It gave you absolute freedom as a city builder and challenging battles as an RTS, all without needing to put you against a real opponent. Warcraft 3: Reign of Chaos When it comes to campaigns in an RTS game, nothing even comes close to Warcraft 3. The RPG elements it introduced were revolutionary and gave you a game-wide sense of progression, rather than starting from scratch in every battle. Plus it has a brilliant map editor that could create great maps and even implement minigames with a bit of creativity. Even a disastrous remaster wasn’t enough to ruin this game’s reputation, and it’s still got an active esports scene to this day.

