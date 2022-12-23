Skip to main content

Dwarf Fortress on Steam gets classic graphics mode

ASCII yourself which you prefer
A side-by-side look at Dwarf Fortress in the old graphical style versus the new. 

A side-by-side look at Dwarf Fortress in the old graphical style versus the new. 

You can now switch back to the old ASCII-style graphics in Dwarf Fortress on Steam. A simple toggle in the options menu allows you to switch between classic and modern graphics with a click. 

On top of the new option, the development team has announced that it's growing, adding a new programmer from the Dwarf Fortress community, as well as a new hire for the community team. 

"Putnam is a very prominent, long-time member of the Dwarf Fortress community and will be helping Toady with programming," the developer said in a Steam forums post.  

"This is a historic moment, as never before have non-Adams eyes seen the Dwarf Fortress code. Welcome, Putnam! We wish you luck and courage.

"You may also be familiar with SalfordSal, a content creator who joined us for an episode of Let's Learn Dwarf Fortress. She will be joining the community team to help with Discord and will be hosting streams on the Kitfox Twitch channel!"

There are also a bunch of other changes coming with the ability to tweak the graphics, listed below. 

Graphics

  • Can now swap back and forth from Classic tile mode (in video settings).
  • Graphics for some picked outdoor plants.
  • Updated engraved walls.
  • Added some custom symbols.
  • Enabled Steam trading cards.
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Audio

  • Added a music frequency option in the audio settings (default 3-5 minutes, can be set from 10 minutes to 10 seconds).
  • Made outdoor ambiances alternate between being more active and a few neutral wind ambiance.
  • Made the wild ambiance use some randomly spaced howls and giant footsteps.
  • Updated trade depot ambiance.

Bug fixes

  • Ability to add/remove all civilians/soldiers from a burrow.
  • Can advance the game one frame (default key = period).
  • Made assigning multiple squad positions continue to position 10 instead of stopping at 9.

For more, check out the times Dwarf Fortress players went too far. We also have some Dwarf Fortress tips for you if you're struggling to get started. 

drawf-fortress-classic-graphics
News

Dwarf Fortress on Steam gets classic graphics mode

By Kirk McKeand
vampire survivors logo
Features

Vampire Survivors is better than it has any right to be

By Dave Aubrey
Good old games logo
News

Get 50 free games on GOG right now

By Ryan Woodrow
Minecraft New Year Celebration 2023 key art
Guides

Claim free rewards every day in the Minecraft New Year Celebration

By Ryan Woodrow
Epic Games Store logo
Guides

Get a free game every day this Christmas on the Epic Games Store

By Ryan Woodrow
Blizzard Entertainment logo in white on blue background.
News

BlizzCon to return in 2023 as Blizzard’s outlook turns optimistic

By Marco Wutz
the legend of zelda nintendo glhf (6)
Guides

Every Zelda game ranked from best to worst

By Dave Aubrey
Hideo Kojima stands in front of his company logo and smiles seductively at the camera.
News

Hideo Kojima says publishers thought he was "mad" and he will one day become an AI

By Kirk McKeand