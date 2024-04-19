The first EA Sports FC Team of the Season is live now
EA announced the first EA Sports FC Team of the Season for EA Sports FC 24, and it finally recognizes women’s league players in Ultimate Team this year. This year’s recognized teams include WSL, Frauen-Bundesliga, D1 Arkema, Liga F, and NWSL.
The TOTS is live in the sports game now through April 26, 2024, with items that upgrade throughout the season based on how well their respective teams perform.
EA Sports said it’s selecting “players who have truly proven they’re the best in the world” this time and promised a more authentic TOTS. That sounds like marketing speak, but what it means in practical terms is that EA Sports used Opta data from Stats Perform, which calls itself the only “globally recognized sports data brand” and worked with domestic leagues to track player performance across the season.
EA also promised there’s “no agenda” this time, which is an odd way of saying the team used less data in previous years, but you do you EA.
For folks playing the mobile game version, EA Sports FC 24’s TOTS begins on April 29, 2024, with the best of the Premier League. After that comes chapters focused on Laliga EA Sports, Bundesliga, Serie A, and Ligue 1 Uber Eats players.