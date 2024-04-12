EA Sports announces NHL 24 Final Team of the Season roster
After weeks of curating and community votes, EA Sports announced the NHL 24 Final Team of the Season roster for the sports game’s Hockey Ultimate Team mode. The final selection includes a range of upgraded cards for players to celebrate the best of the best in the 2023-2024 NHL season.
Team of the Season is separate from Team of the Year. The latter recognizes the year’s top players with special cosmetics and equipment, though the celebration doesn’t extend to Hockey Ultimate Team.
NHL 24’s Team of the Season is actually two teams, and this year’s rosters include:
First team
- Leon Draisaitl
- Mikko Rantanen
- Artemi Panarin
- Roman Josi
- Evan Bouchard
- Sergei Bobrovsky
Second team
- Elias Pettersson
- Sebastian Aho
- William Nylander
- Adam Fox
- Miro Heiskanen
- Jeremy Swayman
Narrowing down the selection involved a careful, lengthy process. EA Sports spent two weeks curating the potential team members in a bid to ensure that, no matter who won the vote in the end, the resulting teams and their enhanced cards would be a big boost for all players. After that, the NHL 24 community voted on the rosters for both teams during Community Week, though it only lasted for four days, and this final set of 12 NHL stars was the result.
If you’re keen on more hockey events in the near future, keep an eye on truTV in the near future for the first-ever Warner Bros. MultiVersus NHL match.