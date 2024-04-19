Carrying on Yoshitaka Murayama’s legacy

An Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes sequel is in the works
Rabbit and Bear are already planning an Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes sequel before the retro RPG even launches. Studio leads Junko Kawano, Osamu Komuta, and Junichi Murakami made the comments in a recent Reddit AMA session, where they said they aim to carry on writer Yoshitaka Murayama’s legacy after his death (thanks, Eurogamer).
“It is very sad that Murayama is not with us anymore, but we have discussed many things with him,” they said. “I hope we will be able to carry on Murayama's legacy, and I always want to treasure his last work. I hope many people will support this game.”
One of the first questions in the AMA was someone asking whether a sequel might happen if there was enough interest in the first Hundred Heroes, a question someone else repeated later. The dev trio responded by saying “Absolutely” and that they were working toward a sequel already.
The news is perhaps a little unsurprising. One of Suikoden’s unique features is how all five games and the DS spinoff take place in the same world at different periods, so you get a sense of continuity that most RPGs are missing. It seems like Hundred Heroes has that same potential from what we’ve seen of it so far, and with over 100 named, important characters, there’s certainly room for spinoffs, sequels, and the like exploring people who didn’t get the spotlight in the first game.
Meanwhile, the first Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes launches for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch on April 23, 2024.