If you’re hoping to strap in for a gaming experience that can potentially last hundreds of hours, then you’re looking for a high quality RPG. Role-playing games typically include a lot of stats to keep tracks of, dozens of items, many characters, and often involve a journey across the world. Sounds great for making memories, right?

Whether you’re looking for an intense action RPG or a more casual turn-based story experience, we’ve got the games you need to play. In this list we’ve broken down ten of the very best RPGs you can play right now on modern hardware. Just be warned, getting through all of the games listed below will take you a while. Make sure your schedule is clean.