FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove Second Hunt for Genesis starts soon
Square Enix is hosting the FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove Second Hunt for Genesis soon in the MMO game, with a snazzy new reward on offer. The new Moogle Treasure Trove event starts on May 14, 2024, and runs through June 24, 2024, though you can trade in any Irregular Tomestones earned during the event until FFXIV Dawntrail’s 7.1 patch, whenever that ends up launching.
Speak with your local itinerant moogle in New Gridania, Ul’dah, or Limsa Lominsa to start The Moogle Treasure Trove event. They’ll hand over a Mogpendium, which tracks weekly tasks you can complete to get Irregular Tomestones. These include Minimog Challenges, weekly objectives, and standard objectives, which run the gamut from dungeons and hunts to fishing tasks.
There’s also an Ultimog Challenge, a grander task you can only complete once during the Treasure Trove event.
Claim your Irregular Tomestones from the Mogpendium after completing objectives, and then trade the Tomestones with an itinerant moogle to get your rewards.
The moogle has a pretty broad range of rewards this time, all of which are different from the First Hunt for Genesis’ rewards. There’s Late Allagan gear for Healing, Scouting, Aiming, and Casting. Items to summon the Gabriel A mount and Ufiti mount are also among the possible rewards, along with Crystarium furniture, Triple Triad cards – including a 9S card for you NieR Automata fans – and to top it all off, a snazzy Emerald Carbuncle earring.
You can check out the full list of rewards on the event website.
The Moogle Treasure Trove event takes over from the FFXIV-FF16 crossover event, which ends at 10 a.m. Eastern on May 8, 2024, and starts right before the Dawntrail jobs Live Letter on May 16, 2024.