Forza Motorsport releases in 2023, features 500 cars

Turn 10 Studios reveals new info on racing game
A car race in Forza Motorsport.

Forza Motorsport finally has a starting date!

Forza is one of the most renowned racing game series and fans will be pleased to know that they won’t have to wait all too long for its return.

Turn 10 Studios have announced that Forza Motorsport will release in 2023 on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. This is going to be the eighth iteration of Forza’s Motorsport sub-series, though you wouldn’t know it since it breaks with the tradition of numbering each entry, following a slightly annoying modern trend.

Forza’s other popular sub-series, Horizon, celebrated a huge hit in 2021 with the launch of Forza Horizon 5. Unlike Horizon, which includes off-road races and other activities, Motorsport is focused on delivering an authentic on-track racing experience with some of the sexiest cars you can imagine.

Taking the stage at Xbox Developer_Direct, the team behind the incredibly realistic looking video game has also presented a brand new trailer.

The trailer showcase confirmed that the game will feature at least 500 vehicles, which will delight racing fans.

Additional information about Forza Motorsport will be revealed during a separate livestream on January 26, 2023, where the developers will go into more detail. Hopefully we'll get a specific release date then, too!

