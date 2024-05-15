Free Sims 4 update adds new CAS options in time for summer
EA and Maxis released a free new Sims 4 update with a fresh wave of CAS options in the cozy game to get your Sim ready for summer. The new Sims 4 update is live now on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC – not Switch, since that version doesn’t exist, regardless of what anyone speculates – and it adds dozens of customizable swimsuit options for all body types and ages.
The update also introduces new color options for a handful of existing tops, including the tankini and wrap.
There’s bikinis and two-piece suits, tank tops, short trunks, long trunks, and briefs for adult Sims, while kids get trunks and one-piece suits. Each style comes with multiple color options, and judging from the update’s trailer, you can mix and match them with each piece – a blue top piece with a green bottom, for example – and it looks like the briefs, trunks, and one-piece outfits even have different pattern options.
It’s a base game update, so you’ll have it even if you’re with the free-to-play version and don’t own any Sims 4 expansions.
It’s also just the latest in a string of free base game updates and part of Maxis’ 2024 Sims 4 roadmap. Maxis recently collaborated with Dark and Lovely and Ebonix to enhance the game’s representation options, and the studio plans more updates in the coming months, including two new kits, a “flirtatious” expansion, and at least one more free base game update.
Meanwhile, Paradox is still on track for Life By You 's early access launch in summer 2024, and new studio Midsummer Studio from former XCOM developers is making its own life-sim game.