The first EA Sports College Football 25 gameplay trailer is here
Following the first look at EA Sports College Football 25’s cover stars, EA posted the first College Football 25 gameplay trailer with an overview of the sports game’s modes. College Football 25 launches July 19, 2024, with a mix of fresh features and recognizable staples from the franchise’s old NCAA Football days.
“We’ve felt the passion and anticipation of college football fans every step of the way since we first announced this game, and we’re ecstatic to finally be able to show everyone what we’ve been building,” Daryl Holt, SVP of EA Sports said in a statement. “College Football 25 is built with authenticity at its core, inspired by experiences our fans have loved from our games, and fully evolved to reflect modern college football – all of which will immerse them in the sights, sounds, and true-to-life gameplay of the sport they love.”
Flexible ratings that change as the season progresses and college-specific passing mechanics – whatever that means – sit alongside a wear-and-tear system that encourages you to consider your player’s health and wellbeing, homefield advantage, and a slew of game-day pageantry features. Crowd chants, loudness meters, mascots, rivalry rituals – EA Sports is promising the liveliest version of college football video games to date.
Speaking of lively, Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit present marquee matchups, and you’ll hear Rece Davis, Jesse Palmer, and David Pollack in every other game.
EA Sports College Football 25 modes include the usual Dynasty Mode, where you build your college program from scratch, hire talent, manage skill trees, and try not to run your team into the ground. Road to Glory puts a more personal spin on the journey. It casts you as an aspiring college athlete looking to make a name for themselves while balancing academics and making tough choices about which teams might lead you to glory.
Road to the College Playoffs is a competitive mode where you rank up by winning against tough opponents as you lead your university to, well, the playoffs, in a bid for the National Championship.
Finally is College Football Ultimate Team, which is essentially the same as Ultimate Team for EA’s other sports franchises, where you collect players, build a team, and take them through seasons as you try rising through the ranks.
When it does launch, EA Sports College Football will be playable on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.