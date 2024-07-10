Video Games

Frontier is livestreaming crowd noise to tease something

Take your pick between roller coasters, dinosaurs, and animals

Marco Wutz

Frontier Developments

British studio Frontier Developments is currently streaming an audio-only broadcast on its Twitch channel, playing general crowd noises for the audience. Given that Frontier is best known for its management and building games, it’s a good bet that the company is teasing a sequel to one of its simulation franchises here – the question is: which one?

Frontier’s widely acclaimed zoo management sim Planet Zoo was released in 2019 and recently received PS5 and Xbox Series X|S ports with DLC for the PC version continuing to flow at steady pace, which all makes a sequel being announced at this time somewhat unlikely. There are also no animal noises to be heard on stream.

Things look similar for its dinosaur park manager series, Jurassic World Evolution. Its latest entry, Jurassic World Evolution 2, came out in 2021 and is still going strong with DLC being pumped out to expand its boundaries and content. And, to repeat another argument from above, I’ve not heard a tyrannosaurus roar or velociraptor hunting call on the stream yet.

Perhaps most intriguing for many Frontier fans is the possibility of a sequel to Planet Coaster, the studio’s take on the Roller Coaster Tycoon formula. Of the three management franchises, Planet Coaster has the most outdated title, having been released in 2016 for PC and 2020 for consoles. What stands out about the broadcasted crowd noise is the number of young voices, which to me seems like a hint at this being the sounds of a theme park crowd – but that is, of course, all speculation.

Another indication for Planet Coaster 2 being on the menu is the big Epic Games Store leak from earlier this year, which listed the theme park management sequel as an upcoming title.

F1 Manager is not in contention as its next iteration, F1 Manager 2024, is scheduled for release on July 23, 2024.

There doesn’t seem to be any countdown attached to the stream, so we’ll just have to be patient and enjoy the crowd ASMR for now.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News