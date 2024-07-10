Frontier is livestreaming crowd noise to tease something
British studio Frontier Developments is currently streaming an audio-only broadcast on its Twitch channel, playing general crowd noises for the audience. Given that Frontier is best known for its management and building games, it’s a good bet that the company is teasing a sequel to one of its simulation franchises here – the question is: which one?
Frontier’s widely acclaimed zoo management sim Planet Zoo was released in 2019 and recently received PS5 and Xbox Series X|S ports with DLC for the PC version continuing to flow at steady pace, which all makes a sequel being announced at this time somewhat unlikely. There are also no animal noises to be heard on stream.
Things look similar for its dinosaur park manager series, Jurassic World Evolution. Its latest entry, Jurassic World Evolution 2, came out in 2021 and is still going strong with DLC being pumped out to expand its boundaries and content. And, to repeat another argument from above, I’ve not heard a tyrannosaurus roar or velociraptor hunting call on the stream yet.
Perhaps most intriguing for many Frontier fans is the possibility of a sequel to Planet Coaster, the studio’s take on the Roller Coaster Tycoon formula. Of the three management franchises, Planet Coaster has the most outdated title, having been released in 2016 for PC and 2020 for consoles. What stands out about the broadcasted crowd noise is the number of young voices, which to me seems like a hint at this being the sounds of a theme park crowd – but that is, of course, all speculation.
Another indication for Planet Coaster 2 being on the menu is the big Epic Games Store leak from earlier this year, which listed the theme park management sequel as an upcoming title.
F1 Manager is not in contention as its next iteration, F1 Manager 2024, is scheduled for release on July 23, 2024.
There doesn’t seem to be any countdown attached to the stream, so we’ll just have to be patient and enjoy the crowd ASMR for now.