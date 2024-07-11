Planet Coaster 2 announced for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S in 2024
Frontier Developments announced that it’s working on Planet Coaster 2, which will be released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S in Fall 2024. The short announcement video capped off a 24-hour audio-only livestream of crowd noise on Twitch, which was used to tease the reveal.
Actual gameplay of the upcoming title is set to be unveiled on July 31, 2024, according to the announcement.
Planet Coaster 2 will allow players to build coaster and water parks across three game modes: Career, Franchise, and Sandbox.
“Building upon its highly successful predecessor, Planet Coaster 2 gives players the ability to push the boundaries of creativity like never before”, the official description reads. “Be inspired by spectacular real-world parks and create vibrant guest plazas with enhanced building and pathing tools. Intuitive piece-by-piece building tools and mesmerizing new themes make it simple for players to elevate their park building to the next level. Choose from a stellar selection of authentic rides, from returning fan favorites to sensational new water coasters, and for the first time customize them to design a truly unique ride experience. Players can further unleash their imagination and create unforgettable memories for their guests by using the enhanced event sequencer tool, combining animatronics, smoke, water jets, sound, and more in dazzling displays throughout individual rides and across their parks.”
Players will also be able to visit other users’ parks and hop into their rides or compete with each other on the Franchise leaderboard.
Considered to be one of the best Roller Coaster Tycoon successors, Planet Coaster originally launched in 2016 on PC with console versions following in late 2020. By early 2020, the game already sold 2.5 million copies, making it a commercial success for the British studio, which delivered a steady pipeline of free and paid updates post-launch.
Planet Coaster’s creation tools and sandbox mode were widely lauded, providing players with a very robust theme park building experience that was difficult to match for any other contender.