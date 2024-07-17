Video Games

Gamescom expects to “set new records” in 2024, confirms 2K, Amazon, EA, and Sega

Confidence boosted by the initial numbers

Gamescom 2024 is already set to surpass last year’s exhibition in several ways, according to organizer Koelnmesse: In 2024, the grand gaming event in Cologne, Germany, will feature 10% more exhibitors than in the previous year with ten additional countries setting up pavillions for their developers – that makes a total 43 county-specific stands to explore. 

Companies from over 60 nations are set to take part in this year’s event – we’ve got a list of all publishers and games at Gamescom 2024, in case you want to have a gander – and on top of the traditional video game areas this year’s exhibition will feature a dedicated area for card and board games for the first time ever.

“Following the strong growth of last year, we expect to set new records with Gamescom, featuring even more exhibitors and greater international participation,” commented event director Tim Endres. “Fans, industry professionals and partners from around the world can experience an even more diverse gamescom this year with additions like the new social stage, cards and boards and artists areas.”

Accompanying these positive numbers is a preliminary list of exhibitors that expands the number of studios we already knew to be attending the event this year. Among the newcomers are giants like 2K, Amazon Games, Electronic Arts, Sega, and The Pokémon Company. 

Tencent’s international publishing label Level Infinite, Konami, and South Korea’s Nexon further bolster the strong representation of the Asian games industry at the event alongside previously confirmed companies like Bandai Namco, HoYoverse, KRAFTON, NetEase Games, and Square Enix.

As has become tradition, Geoff Keighley will kick the event off with Opening Night Live again – and tickets for the show are now on sale. He’ll be joined by renowned competitive gaming host Eefje “sjokz” Depoortere this year and together they’ll provide fans with a taste of what they’ll be able to experience at the convention in addition to some brand-new reveals.

