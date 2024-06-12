Gamescom 2024: all publishers and developers confirmed so far
With Summer Game Fest 2024 pretty much wrapped up – I’m saying pretty much, because the inevitable Nintendo Direct trying to stand apart from the crowd is sure to still come up – we have tons of new video games to look forward to. This means that companies can finally reveal their product line-ups for upcoming exhibitions and events like Gamescom 2024 without spoiling any surprises, so the list of confirmed attendees for the world’s largest gaming convention is sure to fill up over the coming weeks.
If you’re still on the fence about purchasing tickets or simply want to know which games you’re bound to learn more about later this summer, then you can find all confirmed publishers and developers for Gamescom 2024 in this overview.
Gamescom 2024: confirmed publishers and developers
- Aerosoft: several simulation games
- Bandai Namco: line-up TBA
- Blizzard Entertainment: line-up TBA
- Capcom: Monster Hunter Wilds
- Funcom: Dune Awakening
- Giants Software: Farming Simulator
- Pearl Abyss: Crimson Desert, Red Desert
- S-Game: Phantom Blade Zero
- Ubisoft: line-up TBA
Highlights so far include Capcom’s Monster Hunter Wilds being playable for the first time and Funcom bringing its upcoming survival MMO Dune Awakening.
Big names like Bandai Namco, Blizzard, and Ubisoft haven’t quite finalized their line-ups yet, but with known upcoming games like World of Warcraft: The War Within, Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred, Assassin’s Creed Shadow, and Anno 117: Pax Romana there is no lack of attractive candidates.
Gamescom 2024: publishers and developers not attending
Nintendo was present in 2023, but declined participation in 2024 as it gears up for the release of its Nintendo Switch successor next year – so it likely has little to announce this summer.
One hot candidate for participation this year is Take-Two Interactive, since the announcement of Civilization 7 already hinted at more details about the game being revealed in August 2024 – and there is no better place to do that than strategy game-loving Germany.
We’ll keep this list up to date as official confirmations come in. A full list of exhibitors is expected to be released in July 2024 by organizer Koelnmesse.
Gamescom 2024 is set to take place from August 21 to 25, 2024, with the Opening Night Live showcase hosted by Geoff Keighley kicking everything off on August 20, 2024.