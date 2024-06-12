Video Games

Gamescom 2024: all publishers and developers confirmed so far

All publishers and developers attending Gamescom 2024

Marco Wutz

Koelnmesse

With Summer Game Fest 2024 pretty much wrapped up – I’m saying pretty much, because the inevitable Nintendo Direct trying to stand apart from the crowd is sure to still come up – we have tons of new video games to look forward to. This means that companies can finally reveal their product line-ups for upcoming exhibitions and events like Gamescom 2024 without spoiling any surprises, so the list of confirmed attendees for the world’s largest gaming convention is sure to fill up over the coming weeks.

Table of Contents

  1. Gamescom 2024: confirmed publishers and developers
  2. Gamescom 2024: publishers and developers not attending

If you’re still on the fence about purchasing tickets or simply want to know which games you’re bound to learn more about later this summer, then you can find all confirmed publishers and developers for Gamescom 2024 in this overview.

Gamescom 2024: confirmed publishers and developers

  • Aerosoft: several simulation games
  • Bandai Namco: line-up TBA
  • Blizzard Entertainment: line-up TBA
  • Capcom: Monster Hunter Wilds
  • Funcom: Dune Awakening
  • Giants Software: Farming Simulator
  • Pearl Abyss: Crimson Desert, Red Desert
  • S-Game: Phantom Blade Zero
  • Ubisoft: line-up TBA

Highlights so far include Capcom’s Monster Hunter Wilds being playable for the first time and Funcom bringing its upcoming survival MMO Dune Awakening.

Big names like Bandai Namco, Blizzard, and Ubisoft haven’t quite finalized their line-ups yet, but with known upcoming games like World of Warcraft: The War Within, Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred, Assassin’s Creed Shadow, and Anno 117: Pax Romana there is no lack of attractive candidates.

Gamescom 2024: publishers and developers not attending

Nintendo was present in 2023, but declined participation in 2024 as it gears up for the release of its Nintendo Switch successor next year – so it likely has little to announce this summer. 

One hot candidate for participation this year is Take-Two Interactive, since the announcement of Civilization 7 already hinted at more details about the game being revealed in August 2024 – and there is no better place to do that than strategy game-loving Germany.

We’ll keep this list up to date as official confirmations come in. A full list of exhibitors is expected to be released in July 2024 by organizer Koelnmesse.

Gamescom 2024 is set to take place from August 21 to 25, 2024, with the Opening Night Live showcase hosted by Geoff Keighley kicking everything off on August 20, 2024.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/Guides