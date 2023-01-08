Here’s how many Genshin Impact 3.4 Primogems you can earn

A group of Genshin Impact fans with the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord server recently calculated how many Primogems you can get in the Genshin Impact 3.4 update and posted their findings on Reddit. If you’re willing to put in quite a bit of work in the open-world RPG, several thousand of the little sparklies are up for grabs – 14, 225, to be exact. That’s the equivalent of roughly 88 Wishes, with an extra 13 thrown in from the Lantern Rite Festival event.

There is a slight caveat, though.

The team condensed their findings in a handy graphic that groups your Primogem-acquiring activities under categories such as “Spiral Abyss” and “World Quests.” Since most Spiral Abyss challenges and several of the new World Quests are intended for higher-level parties, you might not be able to get the full amount if you’re a fairly new player. There’s still plenty up for grabs, though.

Over 2,000 Primogems come from completing your four daily commissions every day, while exploring the new region in the Sumeru desert will likely net you 2,000 more. You can get another 2,000 or so from taking part in all the events, and you’ll likely earn about 1,000 or so from the next version’s livestream and other miscellaneous giveaways.

If you’re keen to add Alhaitham, the 5-star Dendro swordsman, to your party or fancy your chances at recruiting Hu Tao and Yelan during their reruns, you stand a passing chance of getting at least one of them without spending a dime.

Genshin Impact 3.4 releases on Jan. 18, 2023, and will run through early March.