Genshin Impact 3.4 banners: Alhaitham, Yaoyao, and reruns

Update 3.4 for Genshin Impact has a set of new playable characters in tow and will once again feature reruns of existing characters, giving players another chance to add them to their roster. Here’s everything you need to know about the character banners in Genshin Impact 3.4.

Genshin Impact 3.4 banners: Phase 1

Starting on January 18, 2023 with update 3.4’s release, two new characters will celebrate their debuts in the action role-playing game alongside one rerun.

Banner #1: Alhaitham (5-star character, sword, Dendro), Yaoyao (4-star character, polearm, Dendro), Xinyan (4-star character, claymore, Pyro), and Yun Jin (4-star character, polearm, Geo).

Phase 1 debut HoYoverse Alhaitham (5-star character, sword, Dendro) Alhaitham has made his first appearance in version 3.0 and helped Travelers during the Sumeru Archon Quests with his strategic genius, foiling the Akademiya’s plans to create a new god. He’ll wield a sword and make use of a Dendro vision. A new 5-star sword called Light of Foliar Incision is coming into the game with him, serving as his signature weapon. Phase 1 debut HoYoverse Yaoyao (4-star character, polearm, Dendro) Yaoyao is another highly anticipated character, first appearing in a quest two years ago. She’s hailing from Liyue and is another Dendro user, though she wears a polearm in battle. Phase 1 rerun HoYoverse Xiao (5-star character, polearm, Anemo) Xiao is leading the rerun banner during the first phase of update 3.4. If you pulled Faruzan during version 3.3, you might want to think about acquiring Xiao as well, since she’s a fantastic support character for the conqueror of demons. Phase 1 rerun HoYoverse Xinyan (4-star character, claymore, Pyro) Xinyan's rock music is famous all over Liyue, her skill in combat is less renowned. She's probably one of the more irrelevant characters in the game, making her inclusion in this banner not ideal. Phase 1 rerun HoYoverse Yun Jin (4-star character, polearm, Geo) Opera singer Yun Jin is just as famous as her friend Xinyan and sees a bit more use in battle. Yun Jin's specialist role is to support teams with characters of many different elements, a niche that exclusively belongs to her for the moment.

Genshin Impact 3.4 banners: Phase 2

After a duration of three weeks, the banners will change at the halfway point of the game version on February 7, 2023.

Banner #3: Hu Tao (5-star character, polearm, Pyro) and three 4-star characters.

Many fans have been looking forward to this: Both Hu Tao and Yelan return – and so do their signature weapons. Both the Staff of Homa and Aqua Simulcara are powerful tools for many characters, so this weapon banner is as explosive as it gets.

Hu Tao, of course, needs little introduction: The feisty director of Wangsheng Funeral Parlor is one of the best DPS characters in the game. Yelan is also a force to be reckoned with, being a fantastic off-field DPS in a variety of team compositions.

One thing is for sure: Players will need a whole lot of primogems to get what they want in update 3.4.