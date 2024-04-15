Genshin Impact, Honkai anime movies get government backing
HoYoverse has officially received the government of Shanghai’s backing to create anime movies based on its Genshin Impact and Honkai IP – which includes both Honkai Impact 3rd and Honkai: Star Rail.
According to a Chinese news article (thanks for the translation, Windvally), Shanghai is looking to become a major player in the film industry, which is why the government is working on a plan to kickstart things. During a visit at HoYoverse’s HQ in Shanghai, key members of the CCP branch responsible for this topic were shown the company’s facilities, including its real-time motion capture stage and 3D character model animation department – technologies, which may play a role in the city’s wider push to become a leading industry player.
Afterwards, the party members introduced HoYoverse leadership to their three-year plan and discussed how the company’s know-how and technology could be leveraged to support these goals. Apparently, HoYoverse’s tremendous efforts and experience in using its IP in not just one form of business and media – namely video games – but in expanding into areas like concerts, short films, conventions, and merchandising are considered a great advantage by the party.
As a result of these talks, it seems like HoYoverse and Shanghai’s government have come to a vague understanding about using its two most popular IPs – Genshin and Honkai – to create movies with official support from the city. HoYoverse, officially, has not agreed to anything just yet, stating it would “earnestly study” the plans laid forth and look into “promoting the transformation” of its IP into films. However, if the company does plan to make a push in that direction, things just got a lot smoother with the party’s backing already in the bag – and there likely is some monetary support on the table as well to sweeten the deal.
HoYoverse announced a Genshin Impact anime in cooperation with Japanese studio Ufotable in 2022, but held its silence on the project since then.
These brand-new movie projects – if HoYoverse decides to tackle them – would probably have to enlist domestic studios in addition to the in-house animation team the developer has built up for its short films, since the government’s plan is all about developing the homegrown film industry.
Though it’s nothing concrete just yet, the likelihood of one or more HoYoverse anime movies being made just increased by quite a lot.