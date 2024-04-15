Video Games

Genshin Impact, Honkai anime movies get government backing

Shanghai wants HoYoverse to help develop its film industry

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse / Ufotable

HoYoverse has officially received the government of Shanghai’s backing to create anime movies based on its Genshin Impact and Honkai IP – which includes both Honkai Impact 3rd and Honkai: Star Rail. 

According to a Chinese news article (thanks for the translation, Windvally), Shanghai is looking to become a major player in the film industry, which is why the government is working on a plan to kickstart things. During a visit at HoYoverse’s HQ in Shanghai, key members of the CCP branch responsible for this topic were shown the company’s facilities, including its real-time motion capture stage and 3D character model animation department – technologies, which may play a role in the city’s wider push to become a leading industry player.

Afterwards, the party members introduced HoYoverse leadership to their three-year plan and discussed how the company’s know-how and technology could be leveraged to support these goals. Apparently, HoYoverse’s tremendous efforts and experience in using its IP in not just one form of business and media – namely video games – but in expanding into areas like concerts, short films, conventions, and merchandising are considered a great advantage by the party.

As a result of these talks, it seems like HoYoverse and Shanghai’s government have come to a vague understanding about using its two most popular IPs – Genshin and Honkai – to create movies with official support from the city. HoYoverse, officially, has not agreed to anything just yet, stating it would “earnestly study” the plans laid forth and look into “promoting the transformation” of its IP into films. However, if the company does plan to make a push in that direction, things just got a lot smoother with the party’s backing already in the bag – and there likely is some monetary support on the table as well to sweeten the deal.

Honkai: Star Rail animated short showing Black Swan and Acheron in an intimate dance.
HoYoverse's in-house animation team has been putting out high-quality short films to support marketing efforts. / HoYoverse

HoYoverse announced a Genshin Impact anime in cooperation with Japanese studio Ufotable in 2022, but held its silence on the project since then.

These brand-new movie projects – if HoYoverse decides to tackle them – would probably have to enlist domestic studios in addition to the in-house animation team the developer has built up for its short films, since the government’s plan is all about developing the homegrown film industry.

Though it’s nothing concrete just yet, the likelihood of one or more HoYoverse anime movies being made just increased by quite a lot.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg