Genshin Impact anime: What we know about the series

A Genshin Impact anime is basically a no-brainer: The game is already inspired by Japanese animation series in terms of aesthetics, story, and character tropes.

While it wasn’t exactly a surprise to have HoYoverse announce a Genshin Impact anime series two years after the title was released, fans were stunned by the announcement.

While we wait for the Genshin Impact anime to be released, here is everything we know about it right now.

Genshin Impact anime studio

HoYoverse teamed up with one of the most renowned anime studios in Japan, Ufotable. The company is behind some of the most visually striking animation series available and has some experience at adapting video games into shows.

Ufotable is responsible for Fate/Zero and Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works, which are both based on the Fate franchise of games. More recently, it produced the award-winning Demon Slayer anime series.

It’s safe to say that HoYoverse partnered with a studio that has the necessary credentials to handle a franchise with Genshin Impact’s huge popularity.

HoYoverse announced the anime in 2022, but has not communicated an official release date for the series just yet.

Genshin Impact anime characters and plot

HoYoverse and Ufotable have kept anything regarding the plot and characters of the Genshin Impact anime under wraps so far. It’s widely speculated that the show’s story will take place a few hundred years before the game’s plot, as that is still actively going on. Since many Genshin Impact characters are divine or other supernatural entities, fans could still expect to encounter them in the series as they have been alive for many hundreds of years.

The trailer HoYoverse and Ufotable released to announce the anime shows Aether and Lumine, the male and female playable protagonists of the game, as well as their guide Paimon.

Paimon is the only character featured aside from Aether and Lumine so far. HoYoverse / Ufotable

In Genshin Impact, players take control of one of the two siblings in search of the other. Over the course of the story, they learn that their sibling has made the same journey as them roughly 500 years ago, so it’s possible that the show follows these original travels, though these might entail story spoilers for the game.

Genshin Impact anime trailers

HoYoverse and Ufotable have only shown a single trailer so far, which was released during the special program for Genshin Impact’s 3.1 update. It depicts Aether, Lumine, and Paimon as well as a range of beautifully crafted environments with the typical Ufotable polish and attention to detail. Among the landscapes was a mountain that looks like Dragonspine and a Statue of the Seven in the style of Mondstadt, the game’s starting area.

We’ll keep you informed on the Genshin Impact anime as more information is released.