Genshin Impact Natlan teaser shows dinosaur-powered travel mechanics
The update 4.7 livestream not only revealed the upcoming Genshin Impact banners, but also gave players their first glimpse of the next region coming to the open-world RPG – Natlan, the Nation of Pyro.
A short teaser at the end of the stream showed off the terrain we can expect to traverse when Natlan comes out with version 5.0 of Genshin Impact – and it looks to be quite arid, even if it’s not as extremely dry as the Sumeru Desert. Natlan appears to be dominated by savannahs with inspiration from Africa and Australia, sporting massive canyons and cliffs. One scene even revealed a city built into a cliffside with a huge platform protruding from it. It’s almost reminiscent of the planet Utapau from Star Wars. Another scene showed off rivers of hot, glowing magma inside of what looks like a cave system.
A common attribute of all scenes were little dinosaur-like critters, which used special abilities to traverse the difficult terrain: Mole-like dinosaurs buried into cliffs, climbing them from under the surface, others swam in streams of water and magma or even flew through the air. Another used a grapple ability to reach that towering city described above.
There have been rumors about Natlan featuring a brand-new traversal mechanic and it looks like these little saurians are what the rumors were talking about – though the details, of course, are still waiting to be revealed. Do we transform into the critters? Do we take control remotely? We’ll have to wait and see.
Natlan is set to debut later this year with Genshin Impact update 5.0.