Genshin Impact 4.7 banners: Clorinde, Sigewinne, and Sethos debut
It’s been quite a while since a new update introduced a total of three playable Genshin Impact characters, but version 4.7 resets the counter by setting the stage for a trio of debuts: Elegant and skilled Clorinde, Fontaine’s stalwart sword champion, adorable and supportive Sigewinne, our first playable Melusine character, and the desert-dweller Sethos join the roster.
Update 4.7’s banners contain the final few characters from the initial Fontaine teasers that were confirmed playable back then, which is very exciting – this means that we’re essentially entering unknown territory once more with surprises awaiting us.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact 4.7 character banners.
Genshin Impact 4.7 banners: Phase 1
Starting on June 5, 2024, with update 4.7’s launch, you’ll be able to call upon the following characters:
- Banner #1: Clorinde (5-Star character, Electro, sword), Sethos (4-Star character, Electro, bow), and two other 4-Star characters.
- Banner #2: Alhaitham (5-Star character, Dendro, sword), Sethos (4-Star character, Electro, bow), and two other 4-Star characters.
Clorinde
Undefeated in duels, Clorinde is a powerful damage dealer relying on the synergy between blade and pistol, making her a hybrid character capable of melee and ranged attacks. Like Arlecchino, she makes heavy use of the Bond of Life mechanic whenever she’s using her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst, acquiring more offensive power the greater the Bond of Life gets.
Alhaitham
Alhaitham is the strongest damage dealer the Dendro element has to offer and is usable in a good variety of team compositions. By generating Chisel-Light Mirrors and consuming them through his Elemental Burst, he can cause massive devastation among his foes
Sethos
Sethos is a damage dealer who thrives in reaction-based teams thanks to his ability to rapidly regenerate Energy whenever Electro-based reactions are triggered. This allows him to make heavy use of his Elemental Burst, which strikes enemies with piercing lightning bolts.
Genshin Impact 4.7 banners: Phase 2
After a duration of three weeks, the banners will change at the halfway point of the game version on June 26, 2024. That’ll make the following characters available:
- Banner #3: Sigewinne (5-Star character, Hydro, bow) and three 4-Star characters.
- Banner #4: Furina (5-Star character, Hydro, sword) and three 4-Star characters.
Sigewinne
Sigewinne is a strong hybrid between healer and damage dealer who can create a bubble that bounces between enemies when fired and not only damages them, but heals Sigewinne’s allies in the meantime. After it bursts, her own HP is restored as well. She makes use of the Bond of Life to regenerate Energy, helping her activate her damage-dealing Elemental Burst more often.
Furina
Furina is an immense get for any account, being both a strong healer as well as enabler – her abilities are key to unlocking the power of many Fontaine-based team compositions that revolve around consistent HP manipulation. Her Salon Solitaire summons can either attack enemies and siphon her own team’s HP or continually restore the team’s health. Her Elemental Burst takes all of these HP changes into account, providing the party with massive buffs.
Genshin Impact update 4.7 will increase the Resin cap as well, a huge change for players of the game.