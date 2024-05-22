Genshin Impact 4.7 livestream: start times and where to watch
Version 4.7 of Genshin Impact is just around the corner, which – as wild as it is to think about – means that we have to start thinking about 5.0 soon. First on the agenda, however, is what the update 4.7 will look like and this is where the Genshin Impact 4.7 special program comes in.
Table of Contents
This livestream will introduce all the juicy content awaiting players in the upcoming patch as well as detail the trio joining the roster of playable Genshin Impact characters. We already know that Clorinde, Sigewinne, and Sethos will expand the line-up, but the special broadcast will teach us all about their abilities and personalities.
Here’s where and when you can watch the Genshin Impact 4.7 livestream.
Genshin Impact 4.7 livestream: start time
The Genshin Impact 4.7 livestream will take place on May 24, 2024, at 8am (UTC-4). Here is what that means for your timezone:
- 5am PT
- 7am CT
- 8am ET
- 1pm BST
- 2pm CEST
- 5:30pm IST
- 8pm CST
- 9pm KST/JST
- 10pm AEST
Genshin Impact 4.7 livestream: where to watch
You can watch the Genshin Impact 4.7 livestream on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel at the times stated above.
Additionally, you can catch the stream on YouTube in parallel. It’ll also be available as a VOD on YouTube, so you can watch it there any time.
Genshin Impact 4.7 livestream: what to expect
We’ll learn all there is to know about 5-Star characters Clorinde and Sigewinne as well as 4-Star character Sethos in the upcoming livestream. Sethos already played a role in Cyno’s latest story quest, but players will soon be able to call upon the Electro archer for their own teams.
Fontaine’s sword champion Clorinde will naturally use the blade, though her Electro Vision’s skill manifests through her pistol as well, which should make for a very exciting and novel playstyle. Then there is Sigewinne, the first playable Melusine. True to her role in the story so far, she will be a new Hydro healer, though one wielding a bow.
In terms of game improvements, the developers once again have something in store as well – a massive change, in fact: Players will be able to store 200 Original Resin instead of just 160. This may not sound like a lot and in practice an extra 40 energy to spend on farming isn’t making the greatest difference, but with the Resin cap now exceeding the amount that can be restored over 24 hours, players will no longer have to worry about “wasting” the precious resource by only being able to log into the game and spend it once per day.
In addition, the inventory cap for ingredients, ore, XP material, and artifact materials will be raised, similar to what happened with weapon enhancement materials in update 4.6. Finally, players will be able to use a new “recommended stats” function when equipping artifacts, which is a handy filter allowing players to quickly search their inventory for the best possible pieces of a specific set for a certain character.
Finally, the special program is guaranteed to drop some Genshin Impact promo codes for free Primogems and other useful resources.