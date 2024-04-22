Video Games

Genshin Impact TCG update 4.6 nerfs Jeht, adds four new character cards

Find out what the update has in store for Genius Invokation

Genius Invokation, the Genshin Impact TCG, has become an integral part of the game and is getting regular patches along with the game’s regular updates – including Genshin Impact 4.6, which is set to release this week. As usual, the Genshin TCG gains various new cards and an array of balance changes as part of the version update.

Players will be pleased – or sad, depending on where you stand – to hear that Jeht is finally being nerfed. Decks built around this Support Card have been a menace recently and these changes are designed to tone its effectiveness down. Though Jeht’s cost has gone down, a rewording of her effect makes it so that she will no longer generate Omni Elements. Instead, powering Jeht up will result in your active Character Card getting a discount on Skill use and Talent Cards – still nice, but not the omnipotent jet-engine she was before.

Additional balance adjustments have been made for the Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames, who’s getting a neat buff to his Fiery Rebirth status as well as his Embers Rekindled Talent Card. Yayoi Nanatsuki and Seed Dispensary each got slight nerfs, while the casting logic of Candace and Beidou’s Elemental Skills has been changed – this should benefit them overall.

Genshin Impact 4.6 TCG update: new cards

Here are all new cards added to the Genius Invokation TCG in Genshin Impact 4.6:

  • Character Card: Kuki Shinobu + Talent Card: To Ward Weakness
  • Character Card: Faruzan + Talent Card: The Wondrous Path of Truth
  • Character Card: Emperor of Fire and Iron + Talent Card: Molten Mail
  • Character Card: Abyss Herald: Wicked Torrents + Talent Card: Surging Undercurrent
  • Equipment Card: Rightful Reward (Polearm)
  • Equipment Card: Amethyst Crown (Artifact)
  • Support Card: Taroumaru (Companion)
  • Support Card: The White Glove and the Fisherman (Companion)
  • Support Card: Seirai Island (Location)
  • Event Card: Underwater Treasure Hunt
  • Event Card: Rainbow Macarons (Food)

Shinobu, true to her counterpart from the regular game, deals damage to herself in order to heal her allies, but can regain some HP thanks to her Elemental Burst. She deals Electro Damage on being swapped out as well, adding some utility to her kit.

Faruzan not only boosts the Anemo Damage her team can deal, but also makes some mischief for the enemy team by swapping out its active character to someone more to her liking.

The Emperor of Fire and Iron revolves around stacking Armored Crab Carapace on himself in order to shield himself from damage and boost his own offensive capabilities. It looks like you’ll want to team him up with shielders, since the Emperor can consume these and transform them into Armored Crab Carapace.

Finally, the Abyss Herald: Wicked Torrents comes with Water Rebirth, which allows him to come back after a lethal hit. In addition, his Elemental Burst applies a debuff on enemies, forcing them to use additional Dice for their Elemental Skills and Bursts.

You can find the full patch notes on HoYoLAB.

