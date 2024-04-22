Genshin Impact update 4.6: release time and maintenance details
Update 4.6 for Genshin Impact is coming out this week, bringing a fiery fresh character in the form of Arlecchino as well as another region to explore – among other updates and events.
As always, the Genshin Impact servers will go down for a few hours as the update is applied and maintenance work is being done. Players can expect to receive compensation for the downtime, which will land in their in-game mailbox after the servers are back up – and who’ll say ‘no’ to 300 Primogems for free, right?
Here are all the details on the Genshin Impact update 4.6 start and server downtime.
Genshin Impact update 4.6: server downtime
The Genshin Impact servers are scheduled to go offline on April 24, 2024, at 6am (UTC+8) in preparation for update 4.6. Here’s what that means for your timezone:
- April 23, 3pm PT
- April 23, 5pm CT
- April 23, 6pm ET
- April 23, 11pm BST
- April 24, 12am CEST
- April 24, 3:30am IST
- April 24, 6am CST
- April 24, 7am KST/JST
- April 24, 8am AEST
- April 24, 10am NZST
The Genshin Impact servers are estimated to be offline for a duration of five hours, after which players will be able to log back in and start exploring update 4.6’s additions.
Genshin Impact update 4.6: release time
Usually, HoYoverse doesn’t need any more time than the scheduled five hours, so here’s when Genshin Impact update 4.6 should be available in your timezone:
- April 23, 8pm PT
- April 23, 10pm CT
- April 23, 11pm ET
- April 24, 4am BST
- April 24, 5am CEST
- April 24, 8:30am IST
- April 24, 11am CST
- April 24, 12pm KST/JST
- April 24, 1pm AEST
- April 24, 3pm NZST
Each hour of downtime will be compensated with 60 Primogems for free, so a total of 300 is what you can expect. In case things go wrong somehow, you can expect additional in-game currency to be headed your way.
Genshin Impact update 4.6: preload
You can already preload Genshin Impact update 4.6 on PC, iOS, and Android right now – for PS4 and PS5 players, this is not an option, however. Preloading the patch enables you to get back to the game quicker on the day of the update, as you’ll already have the majority of the data in your device.
Genshin Impact update 4.6: download size
HoYoverse has adjusted the logic of some game files in update 4.6, meaning that this Genshin Impact patch will require more storage space than usual for downloading – however, once the update has been completed, the game should actually require less storage space than before.
Expected download size for Genshin Impact 4.6:
- PC: 28.72 to 36.2 GB
- Mobile: 8.57 to 9.9 GB
Note that your download size will depend on the voice packs you’ve got installed, hence the variations.