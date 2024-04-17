Hasbro is already planning the next Baldur’s Gate
Larian Studios made history by winning every GOTY award with Baldur’s Gate 3, and while the team left Baldur’s Gate behind, Hasbro certainly hasn’t. We knew Hasbro wanted to keep making D&D-adjacent video games and related stories following BG3’s success, but Eugene Evans, the company’s senior vice president of digital strategy and licensing, told PC Gamer that Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast are already starting to piece together a vision of what the Baldur’s Gate series’ future might look like.
"We're now talking to lots of partners and being approached by a lot of partners who are embracing the challenge of, what does the future of the Baldur's Gate franchise look like?" Evans said. "So we certainly hope that it's not another 25 years, as it was from Baldur's Gate 2 to 3, before we answer that.”
“But we're going to take our time and find the right partner, the right approach, and the right product that could represent the future of Baldur's Gate. We take that very, very seriously, as we do with all of our decisions around our portfolio. We don't rush into decisions as to who to partner with on products or what products we should be considering."
Evans said that, since Hasbro owns the rights to Gale, Astarion, and the rest of the BG3 characters, there’s a solid chance they may appear in some form later down the road and not necessarily just in Baldur’s Gate 4.
“I would like to think that all of those characters, for the sake of the fans, could potentially appear in future products,” Evans said.
What products Hasbro has in mind – and what steps they might take to keep each character’s personality and motivations true to Baldur’s Gate 3 – Evans didn’t say.
Either way, don’t expect Baldur’s Gate 4 anytime soon. There are some pretty excellent CRPG games to keep you busy in the meantime, though.