Helldivers 2’s spicy Eagle 1 propaganda is confusing players
Super Earth’s Ministry of Truth sometimes makes its own job more difficult as the propaganda it puts out opens up more questions in the heads of Helldivers 2 players than it answers. Take this recent, rather spicy post showcasing an attractive Eagle 1 pilot, for example. Obviously, having attractive women on propaganda posters is perfectly on-brand and we can easily imagine similar posters hanging on the walls of Super Earth outposts or Super Destroyers.
What’s confusing players, though, is the text added to the image: “Eyes up and focused on the mission, Helldivers. She's married to Democracy, and Liberty is her boyfriend.”
This is bringing up some questions in the minds of Helldivers that may be worrying to democracy officers everywhere in the galaxy, such as: “Isn’t infidelity to democracy treason?” And if it isn’t – is polyamory the patriotic thing to do? Good luck explaining that one, Ministry of Truth.
Dropping the kayfabe for a moment, this is another small and yet potent reminder of Arrowhead being fantastic at satirizing fascist propaganda. You have the hot pilot, you have the inspiring pose, you have the usual buzzwords, and you combine them in the most ridiculous way possible, contradicting other parts of the dogma. You also know that the usual crowd, who can’t separate the game’s roleplaying from reality, will be utterly confused by this.
With that out of the way, let’s get to the really important question: Is this rendition by artist Spirit now canon thanks to being reposted by the official account?
Hard to say – it might be the “official” propaganda version of what an Eagle 1 pilot looks like, but as is the case with all propaganda, reality is something else entirely. Which essentially just means: Imagine the lady dropping bombs on your enemies however you want to imagine her. For all we know, it could be a dude using a voice changer to bolster the ground troops’ morale.
Anyway, speaking of hot subjects: Arrowhead promised to take a look at fire damage in future updates.