Hogwarts Legacy game length and more shared in art book

Details about Hogwarts Legacy's length have been discovered in a leaked art book. Avalanche Software

An official Hogwarts Legacy art book seems to have found its way into the hands of Twitter user Bigby a bit early, prompting them to reveal a load of information about the upcoming open-world game set in 1800s Hogwarts.

According to information provided in the art book, the RPG’s main story can be completed in 35 hours, while it takes up to 70 hours to do all the side content as well.

Speaking of which, you’ll apparently need to complete a side quest very late in the game to learn the Avada Kedavra spell, so you’ll have to get through school without the death curse. A pity. Almost 100 Merlin puzzles await you in the game, requiring all the magic you can learn to find their solutions.

Quidditch was supposed to be in Hogwarts Legacy

As for the main story, some paths of it will diverge depending on which house you choose to join, but the end result will be the same eventually. The art book also details some cuts made to the map, with the highlands and swamps around the school initially being included.

Quidditch was also supposed to be in the game, which intended to support all four positions in the wizarding world’s favorite sport. An inventory screen shown in the art book actually shows a student wearing some Quidditch equipment.

Hogwarts Legacy will launch on February 10, 2023, on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Editions for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch are planned to come out later this year. We also have the PC specs for Hogwarts Legacy and an explainer of the controversy surrounding the game for you.