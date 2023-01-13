Hogwarts Legacy minimum PC requirements have been revealed

Can your PC run Hogwarts Legacy? We can finally answer that question for you. WB Games / Avalanche Software

The excitement for Hogwarts Legacy is growing daily as the open-world RPG developed by Avalanche Software gains momentum on Steam and has revealed Hollywood star Simon Pegg as the voice of Hogwarts’ headmaster Phineas Nigellinus Black, a forebear of movie character Sirius Black.

Hogwarts Legacy will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on February 10, 2023, with editions coming to PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch later in the year. Console gamers are guaranteed to be able to play the game on their systems, but for PC gamers every new release brings the question of minimum system requirements with it.

If you’re asking yourself if your PC is good enough to run Hogwarts Legacy, then you can now find out. Avalanche Software has revealed the minimum system requirements for the game.

Minimum PC requirements – Hogwarts Legacy

OS : 64-bit Windows 10

: 64-bit Windows 10 CPU : intel Core i5-6600 (3.3 GHz) / AMD Ryzen 5 1400 (3.2 GHz)

: intel Core i5-6600 (3.3 GHz) / AMD Ryzen 5 1400 (3.2 GHz) GPU : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4 GB / AMD Radeon RX 470 4 GB

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4 GB / AMD Radeon RX 470 4 GB RAM : 16 GB

: 16 GB Storage : 85 GB HDD

: 85 GB HDD DirectX 12

Playing on low quality settings, this would run the game on 720p with 30 fps.

Recommended PC requirements – Hogwarts Legacy

OS : 64-bit Windows 10

: 64-bit Windows 10 CPU : intel Core i7-8700 (3.2 GHz) / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.6 GHz)

: intel Core i7-8700 (3.2 GHz) / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.6 GHz) GPU : NVIDIA GeForce 1080 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT / INTEL Arc A770

: NVIDIA GeForce 1080 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT / INTEL Arc A770 RAM : 16 GB

: 16 GB Storage : 85 GB SSD

: 85 GB SSD DirectX 12

These specs would allow you to play on high quality settings and reach 1080p with 60 fps.

Ultra PC requirements – Hogwarts Legacy

OS : 64-bit Windows 10

: 64-bit Windows 10 CPU : intel Core i7-10700K (3.8 GHz) / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X (3.8 GHz)

: intel Core i7-10700K (3.8 GHz) / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X (3.8 GHz) GPU : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT RAM : 32 GB

: 32 GB Storage : 85 GB SSD

: 85 GB SSD DirectX 12

A machine like this would enable you to play at 1440p with 60 fps on ultra quality settings.

Ultra 4K PC requirements – Hogwarts Legacy

OS : 64-bit Windows 10

: 64-bit Windows 10 CPU : intel Core i7-10700K (3.8 GHz) / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X (3.8 GHz)

: intel Core i7-10700K (3.8 GHz) / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X (3.8 GHz) GPU : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT RAM : 32 GB

: 32 GB Storage : 85 GB SSD

: 85 GB SSD DirectX 12

The ultimate Hogwarts Legacy experience would allow you to enjoy the game in 2160p with 60 fps on ultra quality settings.

Hogwarts Legacy on Steam Deck

The support team at WB Games has also confirmed that Hogwarts Legacy will be verified for Steam Deck on launch, so owners of the handheld PC can rest assured that their attendance to Hogwarts on the go is a go.

For details around the controversy surrounding Hogwarts Legacy, check out the linked explainer.