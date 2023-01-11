Simon Pegg plays Hogwarts Legacy headmaster Phineas Nigellus Black

Phineas Nigellus Black, Hogwarts' least popular headmaster. Avalanche Games

A fresh trailer for Hogwarts Legacy, the game making waves on the Steam charts before even being released, has revealed Simon Pegg as the voice actor behind Phineas Nigellus Black, the headmaster of 1800s Hogwarts and forebear of Sirius Black.

Don’t let Pegg’s usual jovial demeanor and charm deceive you: Black is from a long line of Slytherins and his popularity among the students is near zero. Not that he cares about his students. The headmaster mostly concerns himself with his own status in the wizarding world, preferring to do as little work at Hogwarts as possible. According to Pegg he's "a little bit of an idiot" and a "self-interested fool".

The British actor is very happy to finally make his way into the wizarding world, especially as a member of the Black family, since Sirius was always one of his favorites.

The game will also feature Sebastian Croft and Amelia Gething as the voice options for the players’ avatars.

Lesley Nicol voices the role of Professor Matilda Weasley, another familiar name, who is the Deputy Headmistress and, naturally, a Gryffindor. Kandace Caine plays Professor Onai, who’s teaching Divination at Hogwarts, while Sohm Kapila fills the role of Professor Satyavati Shah, who grew up in the Muggle world and is now teaching Astronomy.

Actor Luke Youngblood, who was featured in the Harry Potter movies as Lee Jordan, returns to the wizarding world as Everett Clopton, a Ravenclaw student and notorious prankster. His total opposite in Ravenclaw is Asif Ali as Mahendra Pehlwaan, a stickler for rules even the teachers are wary of.

The last talent announcement made on this occasion is Jason Anthony as Nearly Headless Nick and the Sorting Hat, both iconic characters from the movies.

Hogwarts Legacy is slated to release on February 10, 2023, on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. A version for PS4 and Xbox One is set to be launched on April 4, 2023, with the Nintendo Switch edition following on July 25, 2023.

For details around the controversy surrounding Hogwarts Legacy, check out the linked explainer.