Honkai: Star Rail – Feixiao revealed for version 2.5
Lovers of Foxian characters in HSR are being treated very generously by developer HoYoverse at the moment: Jiaoqiu will be added to Honkai: Star Rail with update 2.4 and now we’ve got confirmation that Feixiao will be following him into the game with version 2.5.
Feixiao is one of the seven Arbiter-Generals of the Xianzhou Alliance, making her equal in rank to Jing Yuan, and is usually posted on the Xianzhou Yaoqing. Simply known as “The Great General” and skilled in all forms of martial arts, she’s afflicted by something called Moon Rage – we don’t quite know what that entails, but it sounds like she might be a bit hot-tempered.
Voiced by Anairis Quinones, who also gives life to Lynette in Genshin Impact, Feixiao is a 5-Star character following The Hunt and dealing Wind Damage.
“‘The Merlin's Claw’ is what's written in the books, and ‘The Great General’ is what people call me,” Feixiao is quoted as saying. “The former sounds too formal, the latter too exaggerated. Neither suits me. I prefer my own title, the ‘Lacking General’ – lacking in worries, regrets, and rivals.”
Though we don’t know much about her at this point, she looks like a fierce damage dealer with a lot of combat power and the potential to take down single targets – very appropriate for someone favored by Lan, Aeon of The Hunt, in the lore as well as in gameplay terms.
Feixiao will be the fourth playable Foxian after Tingyun, Yukong, and Jiaoqiu. We’ll be meeting her in the upcoming tournament story arc on the Xianzhou Luofu, which is set to begin in version 2.4 and will likely bridge the gap between Penacony and the Astral Express’ new destinations – the undiscovered world of Amphoreus, if Black Swan gets her way.