Honkai: Star Rail update 2.3 will make Toughness Reduction more transparent

A look at the improvements coming with the next version

With the dawn of the “Break meta” in Honkai: Star Rail, the concept of Toughness Reduction in the RPG’s turn-based battles is more important than ever. Accordingly, developer HoYoverse is making the mechanic a bit more transparent in update 2.3 so that players can reach an easier understanding of how much Toughness an enemy possesses and how much their own attacks can reduce it.

Starting with version 2.3, Toughness Reduction is clearly displayed as an attribute in the ability and Trace overview of each character. This means you can check the Toughness Reduction of each Basic Attack, Skill, and Ultimate and find out precisely how good they are at breaking foes.

Likewise, when viewing the detailed stats of an enemy during combat, you’ll be able to see exact numerical values for their current and maximum Toughness, allowing you to figure out how long you’ll need to inflict Weakness Break on them.

As a reminder, Toughness is the white bar above an enemy’s HP. Depleting it completely induces Weakness Break, dealing Break Damage, delaying the enemy’s action, and making them more vulnerable for a time.

Another new feature to be added in version 2.3 is the Finality’s Vision. It will allow players to play certain content despite not having reached that part in the main story yet – this will enable users to enter the upcoming Divergent Universe and Apocalyptic Shadow modes even if they haven’t finished the Penacony arc yet, for example. Missions available through the Finality’s Vision will be especially marked in the quest log and feature an “Early Access Obtained” tag.

The Divergent Universe and Apocalyptic Shadow are massive new content additions as well and you can learn more about them in the Honkai: Star Rail update 2.3 overview.

Finally, some smaller quality-of-life improvements will make other several areas of the game a bit smoother: PC players will be able to use keyboard shortcuts to navigate through different tabs on pages like the Inventory, it’ll be easier to see view the details of your friends’ character builds, and event missions and content will get a special marker, allowing you to identify them more easily.

Honkai: Star Rail version 2.3 will be released on June 19, 2024, with the banners featuring Firefly and Jade.

