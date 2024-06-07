Honkai: Star Rail update 2.3 – release date, events, and new game modes
Filled to the brim with content, the Honkai: Star Rail update 2.3 brings exciting new banners, a massive Simulated Universe expansion, a third permanent endgame mode, and tons of other content to explore.
Table of Contents
Bringing the storyline on the Planet of Festivities to an end for now, “Farewell, Penacony” will feature a brand-new Trailblaze Quest.
Here’s everything you need to know about Honkai: Star Rail update 2.3 including its release date, events, and content additions.
Honkai: Star Rail update 2.3 – release date
Version 2.3 of Honkai: Star Rail – Farewell, Penacony – will be released on June 19, 2024, on PC, iOS, Android, and PS5.
Honkai: Star Rail update 2.3 – story
After the Charmony Festival’s sudden termination, The Family is hoping for the assistance of the Astral Express in cleaning up the aftermath. Players will be invited to a new area of Penacony, an airship called Radiant Feldspar, where these delicate discussions will take place. Jade will arrive at Penacony and work with Topaz to take advantage of the situation for the IPC.
In the meantime, Sparkle is still on the loose and we’ll finally get to find out what those suspicious gift boxes she’s been handing out over the last three versions do, whereas Firefly is still waiting for her third “death” that’s been foretold by Elio’s script.
All of this will be touched on in the new Trailblaze Mission “Farewell, Penacony”.
We’ll get to learn more about Firefly in a new Animated Short and Myriad Celestia Trailer ahead of her release. Plus, an important bit of lore has already been dropped during the stream: Firefly does, in fact, practice the Chuuni voice lines she uses as Sam.
Honkai: Star Rail update 2.3 – modes
Aboard the Radiant Feldspar, Screwllum and Dr. Ratio have ushered in a new chapter of the Simulated Universe project – the Divergent Universe. This evolution of the Simulated Universe harbors new possibilities and features for players, such as a quicker way of farming Planar Ornaments. A new 5-Star Light Cone for characters following The Erudition will be available from Herta's Shop.
Apocalyptic Shadow is a third permanent endgame mode coming to Honkai: Star Rail. It’s on the opposite side of the spectrum from Pure Fiction, which is focused on quick wave-clearing, pitting players against bosses with special modifiers. Apocalyptic Shadow will be refreshed regularly – so players can expect fresh endgame content every two weeks with Apocalyptic Shadow, Pure Fiction, and Memory of Chaos. Thanks to an increase in rewards for each of these modes, a total of 2,400 Stellar Jades can be earned through these modes per update.
There will be some first-time clearance rewards for this mode as well, which will grant you a free copy of Xueyi.
Honkai: Star Rail update 2.3 – events
Honkai: Star Rail version 2.3 will feature the following events:
- Origami Bird Clash – a Match 3-type arcade game that will have a multiplayer mode.
- Stellar Shimmer – a combat event with extra modifiers.
- Gift of Odyssey – login event granting players ten limited pulls.
- Planar Fissure – double Planar Ornaments in Simulated and Divergent Universe.
- Realm of the Strange – double Relics in Caverns of Corrosion.
Honkai: Star Rail update 2.3 – additions
Honkai: Star Rail version 2.3 will feature the following new Relic Sets:
- Iron Cavalry against the Scourge: Provides buffs around Break and Super Break.
- The Wind-Soaring Valorous: Provides buffs around follow-up attacks and Ultimates.
Both of these sets will be available in the Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Cavalier, which can be found in the Penacony Grand Theater after the update.
Honkai: Star Rail version 2.3 will feature the following new Planar Ornaments:
- Duran, Dynasty of Running Wolves
- Forge of the Kalpagni Lantern
You’ll be able to earn both of these Planar Ornaments from the Divergent Universe – Eternal Comedy.
Honkai: Star Rail version 2.3 will feature the following new Trace Materials:
- The Erudition: Rough Sketch, Dynamic Outlining, Exquisite Colored Draft
This Trace Material will be available from the new Crimson Calys in the Penacony Grand Theater once the update is live.
At the end of the livestream, HoYoverse teased an upcoming story arc taking place on the Xianzhou Luofu – the Xianzhou Wardance. It looks like representatives from the Xianzhou Yaoqing and Xianzhou Zhuming will arrive on the Luofu for this event – and, naturally, they provide the bulk of upcoming Honkai: Star Rail characters.