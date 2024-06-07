Video Games

Honkai: Star Rail 2.3 banners – Firefly and Jade debut

Every new and returning character coming with the update

Marco Wutz

Honkai: Star Rail update 2.3 is just around the corner and in time-honored tradition the version will introduce a couple of brand-new characters into the turn-based RPG for you to play with – and it’s a highly anticipated pair. Firefly has been one of the pivotal actors in the celebrated story arc on Penacony and the fact that she can transform into the mecha suit-wearing Sam is the cherry on top. Why choose between best girl and cool mecha when you can have both in one?

Table of Contents

  1. Honkai: Star Rail 2.3 banners: Phase 1
  2. Honkai: Star Rail 2.3 banners: Phase 2

Jade has been active in the background up to now, but is set to enter the spotlight in version 2.3  as the IPC finally takes action on the Planet of Festivities – her seductive design and demeanor will quite naturally find many admirers.

Find all Honkai: Star Rail 2.3 character and Light Cone banners below.

Honkai: Star Rail 2.3 banners: Phase 1

Starting on June 19, 2024, with update 2.3’s release, you’ll be able to call upon the following characters:

  • Firefly (5-Star character, Fire, The Destruction), Gallagher (4-Star character, Fire, The Abundance), Xueyi (4-Star character, Quantum, The Destruction), Misha (4-Star character, Ice, The Destruction).
  • Ruan Mei (5-Star character, Ice, The Harmony), Gallagher (4-Star character, Fire, The Abundance), Xueyi (4-Star character, Quantum, The Destruction), Misha (4-Star character, Ice, The Destruction).
  • Whereabouts Should Dreams Rest (5-Star Light Cone, The Destruction) and three 4-Star Light Cones.
  • Past Self in Mirror (5-Star Light Cone, The Harmony) and three 4-Star Light Cones.

Firefly

Honkai: Star Rail Firefly artwork on space background.
Honkai: Star Rail's Firefly. / HoYoverse

Firefly is entering the all-new “Break meta” as a powerhouse damage dealer: She’s able to apply Fire Weakness to enemies, dealing devastating Break Damage to any foe, and in typical fashion of characters following The Destruction she can consume her own HP to gain big power-ups, partly restoring it with others parts of her kit.

Ruan Mei

Honkai: Star Rail Ruan Mei artwork on space background.
Honkai: Star Rail's Ruan Mei. / HoYoverse

Ruan Mei has been a superb Support ever since she was introduced to the game, but after the dawn of the “Break meta” she’s become almost as omnipotent as the Aeon she wants to be. Boosting her allies’ overall damage output and Weakness Break Efficiency, Ruan Mei can apply a special debuff on enemies to prevent them from recovering from Weakness Break for a while – an incredible tool to control the flow of battle and maximize the damage enemies take.

Gallagher

Honkai: Star Rail Gallagher artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Gallagher. / HoYoverse

Gallagher is another character whose status was greatly elevated by the “Break meta”, being a healer who scales with Break Effect. His aggressive orientation greatly helps with whittling down enemies’ defenses.

Xueyi

Honkai: Star Rail Xueyi artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Xueyi. / HoYoverse

Xueyi has become a 5-Star DPS in all but name thanks to the “Break meta” – her ability to break enemies regardless of their Weakness Type and her Break Effect scaling make her an incredible asset in this brave new world.

Misha

Honkai: Star Rail Misha artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Misha. / HoYoverse

Misha is a damage dealer who benefits from being in a team that eats through many Skill Points, which allows him to regenerate extra Energy and have quicker access to his powerful Ultimate. Bringing a high chance to Freeze enemies, he’s a solid option to control the battle.

Honkai: Star Rail 2.3 banners: Phase 2

Phase 2 will begin on July 10, 2024, and run for three weeks from that point on. You’ll be able to get the following characters in this time period:

  • Jade (5-Star character, Quantum, The Erudition), Serval (4-Star character, Lightning, The Erudition), Natasha (4-Star character, Physical, The Abundance), and Asta (4-Star character, Fire, The Harmony).
  • Argenti (5-Star character, Physical, The Erudition), Serval (4-Star character, Lightning, The Erudition), Natasha (4-Star character, Physical, The Abundance), and Asta (4-Star character, Fire, The Harmony).
  • Yet Hope Is Priceless (5-Star Light Cone, The Erudition) and three 4-Star Light Cones.
  • An Instant Before A Gaze (5-Star Light Cone, The Preservation) and three 4-Star Light Cones.

Jade

Honkai: Star Rail Jade artwork on space background.
Honkai: Star Rail's Jade. / HoYoverse

Jade is an interesting hybrid character, as she provides the wave-clearing abilities typical for the followers of The Erudition, but comes with a few support boons as well, such as increasing the Speed of an ally and making follow-up attacks to assist them – though everything comes at a price with her: In order to fully use her abilities, she consumes the HP of allied characters.

Argenti

Honkai: Star Rail Argenti artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Argenti. / HoYoverse

Argenti is a lot more straightforward: He’s all about dealing as much splash damage as possible, which enables him to restore extra Energy and gain access to his powerful Ultimate. If you need to clear waves of Physical Type enemies as fast as possible, this is your knight in shining armor.

Serval

Honkai: Star Rail Serval artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Serval. / HoYoverse

Serval is specialized in dealing area-of-effect damage and applying the Shocked status.

Natasha

Honkai: Star Rail Natasha artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Natasha. / HoYoverse

Natasha is a basic healer who has been overshadows by never characters since launch.

Asta

Honkai: Star Rail Asta artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Asta. / HoYoverse

Asta can be a solid support character, assisting the team by breaking the enemy and enhancing everyone's Speed.

Make sure to check for active Honkai: Star Rail codes to grab additional Stellar Jades for your pulls and peek into the list of upcoming Honkai: Star Rail characters to plan ahead.

Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

