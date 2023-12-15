Upcoming Honkai: Star Rail characters you will be able to play as
All upcoming Honkai: Star Rail characters are creating excitement around them, no matter how much or little is known about them. HoYoverse’s popular RPG is following the same strict patch cycle as its flagship title Genshin Impact, which means that new updates are launched every six weeks. Since Honkai: Star Rail is freshly released, most of these brand-new game versions will have three additional playable characters in store – usually two 5-Stars and one 4-Star.
While secure information is only available for the next version of the game, the rumor mill around the HoYoverse games is always strong – and often quite reliable. There are always beta tests going on in China for upcoming versions of the studio’s games, which makes for a steady stream of new information flowing into the West. Some of these things may have been misinterpreted due to the language barrier and all of it should be taken with a grain of salt as any information from a beta version (or earlier) is not final by any means, so please keep that in mind.
Confirmed Penacony characters
If you still want to risk a gaze into the potential future and check out the upcoming Honkai: Star Rail characters that will be available to pull from the game’s banners, you’re in the right place – we’ve collected all the available information here.
All upcoming Honkai: Star Rail characters
|Name
|Rarity
|Path
|Damage Type
|Release Version
Aventurine
5-Star
Preservation
Imaginary
Gallagher
4-Star
Abundance
Fire
Fenghuang
5-Star
Abundance
Fire
Unknown
Firefly
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
2.X
Acheron
5-Star
Nihility
Lightning
Phoenix
5-Star
Erudition
Fire
Unknown
Robin
5-Star
Harmony
Physical
Sam
5-Star
Destruction
Fire
2.X
Screwllum
5-Star
Erudition
Imaginary
Unknown
Setsugekka
5-Star
Erudition
Ice
Unknown
Sunday
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Trailblazer (Harmony)
5-Star
Harmony
Imaginary
2.X
Yae Sakura
5-Star
Hunt
Ice
Unknown
Boothill
5-Star
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Jade
5-Star
Erudition
Quantum
Unknown
Jiaoqiu
Unknown
Unknown
Fire
Unknown
Feixiao
5-Star
Hunt
Wind
Unknown
Stephen
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Moze
5-Star
Erudition or Hunt
Lightning
Unknown
Ahead of update 2.0, HoYoverse revealed the members of the Annihilation Gang's Ever-Flame Mansion in another great trailer. It's unclear whether all of them will be playable in the future, though we'll be sure to keep you updated on this.
Be sure to check by our Honkai: Star Rail character tier list as well.