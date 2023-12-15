Skip to main content

    Upcoming Honkai: Star Rail characters you will be able to play as

    A gaze into the future of Honkai: Star Rail
    All upcoming Honkai: Star Rail characters are creating excitement around them, no matter how much or little is known about them. HoYoverse’s popular RPG is following the same strict patch cycle as its flagship title Genshin Impact, which means that new updates are launched every six weeks. Since Honkai: Star Rail is freshly released, most of these brand-new game versions will have three additional playable characters in store – usually two 5-Stars and one 4-Star.

    While secure information is only available for the next version of the game, the rumor mill around the HoYoverse games is always strong – and often quite reliable. There are always beta tests going on in China for upcoming versions of the studio’s games, which makes for a steady stream of new information flowing into the West. Some of these things may have been misinterpreted due to the language barrier and all of it should be taken with a grain of salt as any information from a beta version (or earlier) is not final by any means, so please keep that in mind.

    Confirmed Penacony characters

    Honkai: Star Rail Acheron portrait.

    Acheron

    Acheron has been revealed to be a member of the Galaxy Rangers, a group of volunteers travelling the galaxy to uphold justice. Lan, Aeon of The Hunt, is their patron.

    1 / 8

    If you still want to risk a gaze into the potential future and check out the upcoming Honkai: Star Rail characters that will be available to pull from the game’s banners, you’re in the right place – we’ve collected all the available information here.

    All upcoming Honkai: Star Rail characters

    NameRarityPathDamage TypeRelease Version

    Aventurine

    5-Star

    Preservation

    Imaginary

    2.1

    Gallagher

    4-Star

    Abundance

    Fire

    2.1

    Fenghuang

    5-Star

    Abundance

    Fire

    Unknown

    Firefly

    Unknown

    Unknown

    Unknown

    2.X

    Acheron

    5-Star

    Nihility

    Lightning

    2.1

    Phoenix

    5-Star

    Erudition

    Fire

    Unknown

    Robin

    5-Star

    Harmony

    Physical

    2.2

    Sam

    5-Star

    Destruction

    Fire

    2.X

    Screwllum

    5-Star

    Erudition

    Imaginary

    Unknown

    Setsugekka

    5-Star

    Erudition

    Ice

    Unknown

    Sunday

    Unknown

    Unknown

    Unknown

    Unknown

    Trailblazer (Harmony)

    5-Star

    Harmony

    Imaginary

    2.X

    Yae Sakura

    5-Star

    Hunt

    Ice

    Unknown

    Boothill

    5-Star

    Unknown

    Unknown

    Unknown

    Jade

    5-Star

    Erudition

    Quantum

    Unknown

    Jiaoqiu

    Unknown

    Unknown

    Fire

    Unknown

    Feixiao

    5-Star

    Hunt

    Wind

    Unknown

    Stephen

    Unknown

    Unknown

    Unknown

    Unknown

    Moze

    5-Star

    Erudition or Hunt

    Lightning

    Unknown

    Ahead of update 2.0, HoYoverse revealed the members of the Annihilation Gang's Ever-Flame Mansion in another great trailer. It's unclear whether all of them will be playable in the future, though we'll be sure to keep you updated on this.

    Be sure to check by our Honkai: Star Rail character tier list as well.

