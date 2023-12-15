Upcoming Honkai: Star Rail characters you will be able to play as

All upcoming Honkai: Star Rail characters are creating excitement around them, no matter how much or little is known about them. HoYoverse’s popular RPG is following the same strict patch cycle as its flagship title Genshin Impact, which means that new updates are launched every six weeks. Since Honkai: Star Rail is freshly released, most of these brand-new game versions will have three additional playable characters in store – usually two 5-Stars and one 4-Star.

While secure information is only available for the next version of the game, the rumor mill around the HoYoverse games is always strong – and often quite reliable. There are always beta tests going on in China for upcoming versions of the studio’s games, which makes for a steady stream of new information flowing into the West. Some of these things may have been misinterpreted due to the language barrier and all of it should be taken with a grain of salt as any information from a beta version (or earlier) is not final by any means, so please keep that in mind.

Confirmed Penacony characters Acheron Acheron has been revealed to be a member of the Galaxy Rangers, a group of volunteers travelling the galaxy to uphold justice. Lan, Aeon of The Hunt, is their patron. 1 / 8

If you still want to risk a gaze into the potential future and check out the upcoming Honkai: Star Rail characters that will be available to pull from the game’s banners, you’re in the right place – we’ve collected all the available information here.

All upcoming Honkai: Star Rail characters

Name Rarity Path Damage Type Release Version Aventurine 5-Star Preservation Imaginary 2.1 Gallagher 4-Star Abundance Fire 2.1 Fenghuang 5-Star Abundance Fire Unknown Firefly Unknown Unknown Unknown 2.X Acheron 5-Star Nihility Lightning 2.1 Phoenix 5-Star Erudition Fire Unknown Robin 5-Star Harmony Physical 2.2 Sam 5-Star Destruction Fire 2.X Screwllum 5-Star Erudition Imaginary Unknown Setsugekka 5-Star Erudition Ice Unknown Sunday Unknown Unknown Unknown Unknown Trailblazer (Harmony) 5-Star Harmony Imaginary 2.X Yae Sakura 5-Star Hunt Ice Unknown Boothill 5-Star Unknown Unknown Unknown Jade 5-Star Erudition Quantum Unknown Jiaoqiu Unknown Unknown Fire Unknown Feixiao 5-Star Hunt Wind Unknown Stephen Unknown Unknown Unknown Unknown Moze 5-Star Erudition or Hunt Lightning Unknown

Ahead of update 2.0, HoYoverse revealed the members of the Annihilation Gang's Ever-Flame Mansion in another great trailer. It's unclear whether all of them will be playable in the future, though we'll be sure to keep you updated on this.

