How to register for Honkai: Star Rail’s final closed beta

Next game by the Genshin Impact developers
Artwork for a space fantasy RPG.

Honkai: Star Rail is nearing completion.

Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse has announced that the final closed beta test for Honkai: Star Rail will begin on February 10, 2023, on PC as well as iOS and Android devices.

Star Rail is a space fantasy RPG set in the company’s already established Honkai universe featuring familiar four-person teams of characters with varying abilities and personalities. Don’t expect a space-themed clone of Genshin Impact, however: Star Rail features a turn-based combat system in contrast to Genshin Impact’s real-time gameplay, while striving to deliver the same exploration and presentation quality.

A man with a big sword facing some enemies.

Honkai: Star Rail features a turn-based combat system.

Honkai: Star Rail’s final closed beta test will allow players to explore the beginnings of the title’s story at a place called Herta Space Station before moving on to Jarilo-VI and Xianzhou Luofu.

Jarilo-VI is a mysterious ice-world harboring many secrets below the surface, while Xianzhou Luofu is a titanic dreadnought containing an entire city. While Jarilo-VI has been playable in previous tests, this will be the debut for Xianzhou Luofu, which the developers say foreshadows upcoming content with an eastern fantasy theme.

An oriental sci-fi city.

Xianzhou Luofu is a brand-new region introducted in this beta test.

Honkai: Star Rail final closed beta registration

If you’re interested in checking out the game before it releases on an as-yet unknown date, you can sign-up to participate in the final closed beta until February 2, 2023, at HoYoverse’s website.

