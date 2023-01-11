Skip to main content

Madden 23’s CPR celebration to be removed following Damar Hamlin’s collapse

EA reacts to Buffalo Bills player’s incident
An attacking player dodges a tackle in Madden 12.

EA will remove a celebration from Madden 23 after an on-field incident in the NFL.

Football pro Damar Hamlin, a Safety for the Buffalo Bills, went into cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2023. Medical personnel had to perform CPR on the 24-year-old to stabilize him in order to safely transport him to a hospital. Hamlin has by now been transported from Cincinnati to Buffalo, where he’s recovering from the incident.

Following these events, EA Sports has made the decision to remove a touchdown celebration from Madden NFL 23 that mimics the performance of CPR. One player lays down on the ground, while another fakes the procedure on him.

EA confirmed the decision to remove this celebration towards CBS Sports, saying an update in the coming days would do so.

The CPR celebration is not uncommon in the NFL. Even after Hamlin’s collapse, players of the Pittsburgh Steelers used the move on January 8, 2023, in a game against the Cleveland Browns.

EA Sports recently faced harsh criticism from players of Madden 23 after it had lost a large number of game saves for good, forcing many to restart their franchise mode careers.

