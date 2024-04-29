Video Games

Max Payne 1 & 2 Remake to enter full production soon

Making a release in early 2026 realistic

Marco Wutz

Remedy Entertainment

Remedy Entertainment stated that the Max Payne 1 & 2 Remake it’s working on for Rockstar Games “is expected to move into full production during the second quarter of 2024.” This will mean an increase to the size of the team working on the project with a targeted completion in one to two years – so a launch date in 2026, if there are no delays, should be in the cards.

Interestingly, it noted that it received higher development fees for working on the game, which suggests that Rockstar is willing to give Remedy a higher budget for the project than previous plans suggested.

A game in Remedy’s Control franchise – for which it acquired the full rights earlier this year – codenamed Condor already entered the final production stage and should therefore be the next game we’ll get from the Finnish developer aside from Alan Wake 2 DLC, which is in production as well.

Speaking of Alan Wake 2: It looks like the game still has not brought in any profit for Remedy, with CEO Tero Virtala writing: “At the end of the first quarter, the game had recouped a significant part of the development and marketing expenses. [...] Alan Wake 2 did not yet generate royalty revenue.”

Still, things are looking up for Remedy compared to last year thanks to a higher revenue and operating cash flow.

Control 2 is set to enter the production readiness phase during the second quarter of 2024, which means that the game world, game mechanics, and visual targets will be all set. The rebooted game codenamed Kestrel, which went from a free-to-play to a premium experience last year, continues to be in the concept stage.

“After the Control rights acquisition, we can freely choose the right model with which to grow our two franchises and expand the Remedy Connected Universe,” Virtala reported. “When expanding high-quality franchises, each new game benefits from the success of its predecessors and the existing fan base. We continue seeking further focus and synergies across our games portfolio and operations. Soon we expect to have two game projects simultaneously in full production and one in the production readiness stage for the first time. We are confident that the good progress of the beginning of the year carries over to the full production stages.”

Remedy’s biggest upcoming decisions will be for “the business model and the potential agreements for Control 2 and Condor,” which are still up in the air.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg