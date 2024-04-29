Max Payne 1 & 2 Remake to enter full production soon
Remedy Entertainment stated that the Max Payne 1 & 2 Remake it’s working on for Rockstar Games “is expected to move into full production during the second quarter of 2024.” This will mean an increase to the size of the team working on the project with a targeted completion in one to two years – so a launch date in 2026, if there are no delays, should be in the cards.
Interestingly, it noted that it received higher development fees for working on the game, which suggests that Rockstar is willing to give Remedy a higher budget for the project than previous plans suggested.
A game in Remedy’s Control franchise – for which it acquired the full rights earlier this year – codenamed Condor already entered the final production stage and should therefore be the next game we’ll get from the Finnish developer aside from Alan Wake 2 DLC, which is in production as well.
Speaking of Alan Wake 2: It looks like the game still has not brought in any profit for Remedy, with CEO Tero Virtala writing: “At the end of the first quarter, the game had recouped a significant part of the development and marketing expenses. [...] Alan Wake 2 did not yet generate royalty revenue.”
Still, things are looking up for Remedy compared to last year thanks to a higher revenue and operating cash flow.
Control 2 is set to enter the production readiness phase during the second quarter of 2024, which means that the game world, game mechanics, and visual targets will be all set. The rebooted game codenamed Kestrel, which went from a free-to-play to a premium experience last year, continues to be in the concept stage.
“After the Control rights acquisition, we can freely choose the right model with which to grow our two franchises and expand the Remedy Connected Universe,” Virtala reported. “When expanding high-quality franchises, each new game benefits from the success of its predecessors and the existing fan base. We continue seeking further focus and synergies across our games portfolio and operations. Soon we expect to have two game projects simultaneously in full production and one in the production readiness stage for the first time. We are confident that the good progress of the beginning of the year carries over to the full production stages.”
Remedy’s biggest upcoming decisions will be for “the business model and the potential agreements for Control 2 and Condor,” which are still up in the air.