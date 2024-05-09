Rockstar may announce more GTA 6 news soon following website updates
Rockstar may be gearing up to reveal more information about GTA 6 soon. The developer has been updating the game's website recently, adding new sections for screenshots, cover art, and the release date.
The updates were first noticed by X/Twitter user GTAVI_Countdown, who spotted the addition of the sections before the site was reverted to an older version. The website code for the links to the screenshots was still active, though no images would load when opening them. Interestingly, there were also mentions of a release date and pre-orders in the update.
Given that Take-Two Interactive's next earnings call is on May 17, coupled with rumors of an upcoming PlayStation showcase, it seems likely that Rockstar might provide a new update on the game. Rockstar has a marketing partnership with Sony, so a brief look at the game isn't an unreasonable ask. Of course, the Grand Theft Auto franchise far exceeds the influence a PlayStation showcase may have, so Rockstar could choose to reveal new information on its own.
Another interesting development is that Rockstar has purged most of its Instagram posts, keeping only 14 posts live at a time. As spotted by Reddit user Ok_Owl_9137, it could be teasing a May 14 reveal, just a few days before the Take-Two earnings call. Is that a reach? Sure, but Rockstar has been known to tease its fans in cryptic ways.
Rockstar officially released the first trailer for GTA 6 last year, confirming that players would be visiting Vice City once again in the game. The trailer also showed that it would feature two lovers as playable protagonists.
GTA 6 is currently in development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S consoles, though it will come to consoles first.