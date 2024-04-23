No, Metaphor ReFantazio romance isn’t a thing
Metaphor ReFantazio romance isn’t happening, Atlus said following a deep-dive into the upcoming fantasy RPG, but relationships are still important. The tidbit comes from a fan questions-and-answers segment Atlus hosted during a Japanese livestream, translated by the folks at Persona Central.
“Are there any elements like the Social Link system in Persona?” one fan asked.
Atlus briefly touched on the question during the broadcast and said relationships with certain allies along the way will unlock new Archetypes – think job classes in other RPGs – but they didn’t say anything about romance at time.
“By deepening friendships with those you meet on your journey, some of them will become supporters (i.e. followers),” Atlus said in response to the fan question. “Sensing the heroic feelings within them, those manifest through the Archetypes.”
Persona Central followed the comment up by saying Atlus confirmed Metaphor has no romance. It’s basically just like Persona’s social links for everyone who isn’t a female party member, then. Cultivating these relationships is still pretty important. Every party member in Metaphor can equip any Archetype you unlock, so the more you have at your disposal, the better your customization or very weird party combos can be.
Atlus also said the game’s proper abbreviation is just Metaphor, so if you were planning on calling it MRF or something, you’re wrong.
Metaphor ReFantazio launches on PS5, PC via Steam, and Xbox Series X|S on Oct. 11, 2024.